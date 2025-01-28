Ice Hockey obliterates Upper Montgomery 8–0

The Ice Hockey team (13–2) obliterated Upper Montgomery (6–5–1) 8–0 Friday night in their last regular season game.

Leading goal scorer for the Vikes, senior Charlie Ingis opened the scoring just a minute into the match for his 20th goal of the season. A penalty on Upper Montgomery led to another Ingis goal on a power play to make the score 2–0 just minutes into the match. Seniors Trevor Fay and Zachary Kraus each added to the lead with goals of their own to make the score 4–0 in just the first period.

The Vikes kept on the domination into the second period where Kraus added another. After a penalty on the Vikes, senior Morrison Cohen scored with a man down to extend the lead further. Kraus scored his third goal of the day giving him his 10th goal and a hatrick. Junior Hugh Golub scored the eighth and final goal for the Vikes in another dominating period.

The third and final period was a quiet one for each side as neither team was able to put one into the net. The final buzzer sounded, giving the Vikes an outstanding win to close out their regular season.

Kraus and Fay each led the way for the Vikes with four points with Kraus notching a hatrick and an assist while Fay scored one and assisted on three.

Sophomore Alexander Minkoff got the start in goal and went perfect on save opportunities and benefited from great defense from the Vikes with only nine shots on goal.

The Vikes will take on the winner of Blair and DC Stars for their opening playoff game.