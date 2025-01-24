The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Black and White
The Black and White

Boys Basketball walks all over Churchill 71–41

By Kavya Rajani
January 24, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ basketball team (9–1) demolished the Churchill Bulldogs (4–7) 71–41 on Thursday night. As the Vikes continue to succeed, the team stands third in the overall league and first in the central division. 

The last time Whitman faced the Bulldogs, the Vikes secured a win by only three points, but this time was very different. In the first couple minutes of the game, both teams came out strong — especially on defense. The first quarter consisted of numerous steals and blocks across the court. However, the Vikings quickly found their momentum and extended the lead by hitting five three-pointers and ending the quarter 18–4. 

During the rest of the half, Whitman continued to excel, finding an opportunity to score at almost every possession. Senior Hayden Walsh was the leading scorer, with 21 total points. Churchill struggled to play against the Vikes’ strong defense, losing energy and missing several shots. The first half ended well for Whitman, 37–17. 

In the second half, the Vikes let up on defense, allowing the Bulldogs to gain more points. However, this didn’t affect the lead because Whitman continued to dominate on offense. Junior Bobby Zedak and sophomore Max Williams hit many outside shots and generated energy throughout the game. 

The Vikings will look to continue their winning streak against the Quince Orchard Cougars on Jan. 24th at 7:15 p.m. at home.

