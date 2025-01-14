Girls Basketball surpasses Wootton 57–49

The girls’ basketball team (5–1) glided past the Wootton Patriots with a commanding the win 57–49 on Friday night

The Vikes started the first division game of the year with intense energy. It was a close score throughout the first quarter, ending at only 11–10, with the Whitman Vikings barely holding onto the lead. In the second quarter, the Vikes started their press defense, and the Patriots started to crumble. On the offensive side, junior Kaylah Tchoufa and senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston were able to attack the basket numerous times.

Going into the third quarter, the Vikings held the lead 29–23. They kept up the energy, forcing Wootton to take a timeout early on. Junior Kathryn Marquardt and Gardner-Johnston both hit incredible game-changing threes in the second half, practically showing off against the Patriots.

Tchoufa led the team with 20 points and eight blocks, Gardner-Johnston totaled 15 points and Marquardt had seven assists. The Vikes held up great defense throughout the game securing the win over the Wootton Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vikings will play in The Battle of Bethesda against B-CC today at 5:30 at home, hopefully to add another win to their record.