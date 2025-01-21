The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Wootton Principal placed on leave after failing to report racist incident

By Bailey Han
January 20, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

MCPS placed Thomas S. Wootton High School Principal Douglas Nelson on administrative leave last month after finding delayed action and response to a racial slur found on a student’s desk. Northwood High School Principal intern Joseph Bostic will serve as the acting principal in Nelson’s place.

On Dec. 2, a Black student at Wootton discovered the N-word written on their desk. In an interview with MoCo360, Black Student Union leaders Teemo Taiwo and Leila Khademian said that although the student reported the incident in writing to their teacher, the teacher failed to escalate the report. The lack of immediate action delayed communication with the school and the community. The student’s mother followed up the next day, prompting an investigation.

Taiwo, Khademian, and other students sent administrators a letter Dec. 5 urging action. Administrators addressed the issue at a previously scheduled pep rally the next day, advocating for change and accountability.

The school community did not receive an official acknowledgment of the incident until Dec. 6, when Chief of School Support and Improvement Peter Moran issued a letter to Wootton.

Story continues below advertisement

“The delay in the reporting and response to this incident only caused further harm to the Black students, staff and community,” Moran said. “[It] left feelings of being unwelcome and unsafe, and that Wootton is not a school where they have a sense of belonging.” 

Superintendent Thomas W. Taylor and Moran sent a follow-up letter on Dec. 8 outlining steps to address the situation. They detailed plans to provide mental health support, improve response protocols and promote community dialogue. 

“We want to begin by stating unequivocally that discrimination and hate and bias in any form will not be tolerated in Montgomery County Public Schools,” Taylor and Moran wrote.  “As district-wide school leaders, the response was not up to our expectations, and we need to do better.”

This incident marks the second significant anti-Black occurrence at Wootton in the past eight months. In May, a student printed the N-word on 1,000 sheets of paper. While Nelson had claimed the student received appropriate consequences under the MCPS Student Code of Conduct, he did not specify the actions taken. 

Wootton junior Siena McCarthy criticized the administration’s handling of recent incidents, expressing frustration over the lack of meaningful action.

“I think it’s crazy that it happened again because we constantly have issues like this and the administration never handles them in the way they should,” McCarthy said. “The Black Student Union explained they have had to have many conversations with administrators about doing more and things that will stop the acts of hate, but usually nothing really happens.”

In an interview with Wootton’s student newspaper, Wootton Common Sense, Bostic said he doesn’t know how long he will be at Wootton but expressed his commitment to fostering an inclusive school environment. 

“My goal is to foster a community where everyone feels valued and supported, with priorities to promote student equity and access for all,” Bostic said. “Together, we’ll build on the legacy of our school’s success and work towards even greater achievements for our entire Patriot community.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Regardless of what Trump decides to do in the first hours of his presidency, the app’s long-term future remains uncertain under his administration. Once a vocal critic of the platform, Trump attempted to ban TikTok multiple times during his first term in office.
TikTok banned, quickly restored
Community members share concerns about school conditions at BOE public hearings
Community members share concerns about school conditions at BOE public hearings
Wood Acres sees rise in robberies
Wood Acres sees rise in robberies
Whitman administrators conduct official hall sweeps
Whitman administrators conduct official hall sweeps
During the second assembly, survivor Ruth Cohen recounted her experiences as a teenager in Czechia at the time.
Holocaust awareness assemblies feature survivors’ stories
The report card measures high schools in five key performance areas: school quality and student success, academic achievement, graduation rate, progress in achieving English language proficiency and readiness for post-secondary success.
Whitman earns five stars on 2024 school report card
More in Spotlight
Most anticipated albums of 2025
Most anticipated albums of 2025
Feeling pessimistic about 2024? Read this
Feeling pessimistic about 2024? Read this
Women worldwide face sexual harassment and violence in public spaces every day. The constant fear of sexual victimization limits a woman’s ability to participate in school, work and common leisure activities, including things as simple as grabbing a cup of coffee.
Man vs. Bear: When violence against women becomes background noise
With the trend’s rapid global spread, particularly on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, mukbangs have evolved as influencers tap into viewers’ appetite for visually stimulating content.
Feasting on fame: The hidden dangers of mukbangs
This year had an abundance of iconic pop culture moments, with both upcoming artists and familiar favorites leading the way to create an array of pop albums that defined 2024. 
The year of the pop girl: 10 albums that defined the pop landscape in 2024
Ironically, the most efficient way to get in-game currency in all gacha games is by purchasing it with real money, and the amount of free in-game currency a player gets is never enough to keep up with the constant release of new items.
Gaming’s expensive evolution: The problem with microtransactions
About the Contributors
Bailey Han
Bailey Han, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? San Francisco, CA
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus