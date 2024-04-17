Baseball falls to Walter Johnson 6–0: losing undefeated season

The baseball team (8–1) lost their undefeated season after falling to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (11–1) 6–0 at home on Tuesday.

Junior Wells Twining started out pitching for the Vikings, surrendering four hits and four runs over the first four innings, while striking out four batters and walking six.

Early in the game, the Vikes were successful on defense by making a double play in the second inning. However, the Vikes eventually let up a run via a sacrifice fly to junior Sammy Angel in left field.

Whitman had trouble producing on the offensive side of the ball and had bat trouble against Walter Johnson pitcher sophomore Spencer Gilcrest. Between Gilcrest and junior Shaun Rudick, the Wildcats only allowed four hits across seven innings while striking out eight batters, and in the last two innings, they didn’t allow anyone on base.

Although the Vikes struggled to get on the board, junior Sammy Berman recorded a double on a line drive to left field in the fifth inning. However, the story of the game was being productive with two outs, and the Vikes didn’t help themselves on Tuesday, as they loaded the bases on three occasions but failed to bring home a run.

The Vikes will host Winston Churchill (4–5) today at 3:45, in hopes of beating them again.