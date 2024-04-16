The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

April 16, 2024

Softball survives Seneca Valley 9-7

By Leo Pelmoter
April 16, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

Whitman Girls Softball (6–2) defeated Seneca Valley (3–5) 9–7 on Monday, April 15th at Seneca Valley. 

Senior Katherine Frick was on the mound for the Vikes and got great help from the offense. 

In the second inning, a sacrifice fly from senior Harper Barnowski gave the Vikes a 2–1 lead and they never looked back. After a double from junior Ariel Kim scoring two runs, the Vikes found themselves up 4–1. Yet they weren’t finished, a massive five-run fourth inning on three singles and an error gave the Vikes a giant 9–2 lead. 

The Screaming Eagles still weren’t giving up. Seneca Valley answered with three runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth inning to cut the lead to just two runs heading into the last inning. 

In the seventh inning, Frick got two quick outs and then a strikeout to shut the door and secure a big 9–7 win. 

Frick pitched another good game finishing with seven hits allowed, four earned runs and four strikeouts. The Vikes’ offense was highlighted by Kim with the junior knocking in three RBIs and two hits. 

The Girls look to take on Richard Montgomery (4-2) today with the first pitch set to be at 3:45 here at Whitman.
