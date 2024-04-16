The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Boys lacrosse dominates Poolesville 18–3
Softball survives Seneca Valley 9-7
Girls lacrosse crushes Poolesville 19–4
Fashion isn’t just clothes: It’s a canvas
Whitman administrators announce new quarter 4 testing schedule
The power of interior design in schools

The power of interior design in schools

April 16, 2024

Girls lacrosse crushes Poolesville 19–4

By Kavya Rajani
April 16, 2024
Girls+lacrosse+crushes+Poolesville+19%E2%80%934
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ lacrosse team (7–0) defeated the Poolesville Falcons (3–3) 19–4 on Monday night, keeping their undefeated streak alive.

The Falcons started strong, scoring the first goal of the game after winning the opening draw. However, the Vikings quickly turned it around, recording many of their goals in the first quarter. Whitman dominated the offensive end of the field. Senior Caroline Reichert and junior Kaitlin Lowy each scored all of their shots on net: a total of six goals between the duo. 

Freshman Devon Pratt had four draw controls, creating a high advantage on offense. Defensively, Whitman had strong communication and ball movement, stopping the Falcons from approaching the Vikings’ side of the field for the majority of the game. 

The Vikes will play away Friday, April 19th against the Blake Bengals (0–7) at 7:00 pm. 

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Baseball narrowly defeats Churchill 10–9
Baseball narrowly defeats Churchill 10–9
Track impresses at Northern Virginia Invitationals
Track impresses at Northern Virginia Invitationals
Boys and girls tennis competes against Wooton in fifth match of the season
Boys and girls tennis competes against Wooton in fifth match of the season
Girls lacrosse demolishes Wheaton 19–2
Girls lacrosse demolishes Wheaton 19–2
Baseball dominates Wootton 8–2
Baseball dominates Wootton 8–2
Girls softball falls to BCC 8–1 in Battle of Bethesda
Girls softball falls to BCC 8–1 in Battle of Bethesda
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *