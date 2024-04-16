Girls lacrosse crushes Poolesville 19–4

The girls’ lacrosse team (7–0) defeated the Poolesville Falcons (3–3) 19–4 on Monday night, keeping their undefeated streak alive.

The Falcons started strong, scoring the first goal of the game after winning the opening draw. However, the Vikings quickly turned it around, recording many of their goals in the first quarter. Whitman dominated the offensive end of the field. Senior Caroline Reichert and junior Kaitlin Lowy each scored all of their shots on net: a total of six goals between the duo.

Freshman Devon Pratt had four draw controls, creating a high advantage on offense. Defensively, Whitman had strong communication and ball movement, stopping the Falcons from approaching the Vikings’ side of the field for the majority of the game.

The Vikes will play away Friday, April 19th against the Blake Bengals (0–7) at 7:00 pm.