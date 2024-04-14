Track+impresses+at+Northern+Virginia+Invitationals

On Friday and Saturday, the track and field team competed against more than 30 teams within the DMV at the 2024 Northern Virginia Invitationals. The Vikes impressed with eight top-ten placements during the meet.

Junior Ava Wilson did exceptionally well in the Girls’ Pole Vault, taking second place with a personal record of ten feet six inches. Sophomore Avery Washington also stood out with a personal record of 13.02 seconds in the Girls’ 100-meter dash and took home eighth place. Another outstanding placement was by junior Onehizeme Egbiremon in the Girls’ High Jump, she received eighth place with a jump of four feet ten inches. The Vikes finished things up with the Girls’ 3200-meter run, junior Ella Werkman placed third with a time of 10:51.97, and in fifth place, junior Katherine Greenwald landed a 10:54.57

Junior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky started things off strong for the boys, coming in fourth place in the Boys’ 3200-meter run with a time of 9:19.23 and a personal record. Gros-Slovinsky kept it up in the Boys’ 4×800 meter relay alongside Arin Joshi, Jonah Greszler and Zack Pritts, placing fifth and clocking in a time of 8:16.01. They were followed by Paris Ndakissa, Okogho Keito Puttkammer, Jo-Saih Lebale and Adrian Yang in sixth place for the Boys 4×100 meter relay with a time of 44.92.

The Vikes host WJ and Churchill on Wednesday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m.