The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Track impresses at Northern Virginia Invitationals
Boys and girls tennis competes against Wooton in fifth match of the season
Girls lacrosse demolishes Wheaton 19–2
Baseball dominates Wootton 8–2
Girls softball falls to BCC 8–1 in Battle of Bethesda
Boys lacrosse outlasts crosstown rival BCC 11–6

Boys lacrosse outlasts crosstown rival BCC 11–6

April 11, 2024

Track impresses at Northern Virginia Invitationals

By Olivia Pizarro
April 14, 2024
Track+impresses+at+Northern+Virginia+Invitationals
Vassili Prokopenko

On Friday and Saturday, the track and field team competed against more than 30 teams within the DMV at the 2024 Northern Virginia Invitationals. The Vikes impressed with eight top-ten placements during the meet. 

Junior Ava Wilson did exceptionally well in the Girls’ Pole Vault, taking second place with a personal record of ten feet six inches. Sophomore Avery Washington also stood out with a personal record of 13.02 seconds in the Girls’ 100-meter dash and took home eighth place. Another outstanding placement was by junior Onehizeme Egbiremon in the Girls’ High Jump, she received eighth place with a jump of four feet ten inches. The Vikes finished things up with the Girls’ 3200-meter run, junior Ella Werkman placed third with a time of 10:51.97, and in fifth place, junior Katherine Greenwald landed a 10:54.57 

Junior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky started things off strong for the boys, coming in fourth place in the Boys’ 3200-meter run with a time of 9:19.23 and a personal record. Gros-Slovinsky kept it up in the Boys’ 4×800 meter relay alongside Arin Joshi, Jonah Greszler and Zack Pritts, placing fifth and clocking in a time of 8:16.01. They were followed by Paris Ndakissa, Okogho Keito Puttkammer, Jo-Saih Lebale and Adrian Yang in sixth place for the Boys 4×100 meter relay with a time of 44.92. 

The Vikes host WJ and Churchill on Wednesday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Boys and girls tennis competes against Wooton in fifth match of the season
Boys and girls tennis competes against Wooton in fifth match of the season
Girls lacrosse demolishes Wheaton 19–2
Girls lacrosse demolishes Wheaton 19–2
Baseball dominates Wootton 8–2
Baseball dominates Wootton 8–2
Girls softball falls to BCC 8–1 in Battle of Bethesda
Girls softball falls to BCC 8–1 in Battle of Bethesda
Boys lacrosse outlasts crosstown rival BCC 11–6
Boys lacrosse outlasts crosstown rival BCC 11–6
Girls lacrosse destroys BCC 12–3 in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda
Girls lacrosse destroys BCC 12–3 in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *