Baseball dominates Wootton 8–2

The baseball team (6–0) defeated the Wootton Patriots (2–5) 8–2 on Thursday. The Vikes remain undefeated as they enter a tough stretch next week with games against Churchill, Walter Johnson and BCC.

Senior Ethan Murley started the game for the Vikings and pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out six batters. Juniors Sammy Angel and Connor Werkman entered the game in relief, and neither surrendered a run.

The Whitman bats were on fire, as the team quickly took a six-run lead after a five-run second inning. Junior Sammy Berman recorded his third multi-hit game of the season and scored twice during the contest. Meanwhile, junior Cole Roman kept his hot streak alive and registered an RBI triple in the bottom of the third inning.

The Patriots struggled to keep up with the Vikings, and Whitman had no trouble with Wootton’s pitching as they collected eight hits and five walks as a team.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vikings will travel to Churchill on Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive.