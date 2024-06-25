The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

June 18, 2024

MCPS Board of Education appoints Gregory Miller as new Whitman Principal

By Nikhita Dass and Liam Darnell
June 25, 2024
Miller attended Villanova University and began his career as an educator at the National Center for Children and Families, a nonprofit organization that supports vulnerable children and families.

The Montgomery County Board of Education appointed current Assistant Principal Gregory Miller as the new principal of Walt Whitman High School, effective July 1. Jewel Sanders, the director of the Office of School Support and Well-Being, announced Miller’s new position in a community letter this afternoon. 

The decision follows the Board’s appointment of current Whitman Principal Dr. Robert Dodd to the Office of School Support and Well-Being, also effective July 1. 

The search for a new principal took roughly one month, during which several students, staff and community members participated in an interview panel to determine the best candidate for the job. 

Miller attended Villanova University and began his career as an educator at the National Center for Children and Families, a nonprofit organization that supports vulnerable children and families. He then worked in various other roles before arriving at Whitman where he took on the role of assistant principal and taught classes in the Leadership Academy for Social Justice. 

As assistant principal, Miller also participated in MCPS’s Leadership Development Program and took on the role of Principal Intern, leading Whitman without the assistance of Dodd for approximately two months.  

Rising senior Sofia Antonioli, a LASJ organizer, appreciates Miller’s engagement in the community and dedication to social justice, believing that his familiarity with the Whitman community makes him the best fit for the principal position.

“I think this means not only a lot for LASJ but also a lot for Whitman and for Montgomery County having a person of color as a principal of a school that’s majority white,” Antonioli said.

Miller sent out a community letter via StudentVue following his appointment, expressing his gratitude and elaborating on his qualifications for the role. He plans to hold a series of meet and greets as he settles into the position to continue building relationships with the community. 

“Once again, I am profoundly grateful to be the new principal of Walt Whitman High School and I look forward to beginning our work together,” Miller wrote in the letter.

