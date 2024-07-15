Review of Middle-Eastern restaurant ‘Namak’

Stepping into Namak, an aroma of rich Mediterranean spice wafted through the room as the warm glow of softly lit lanterns welcomed me inside. A reservation was a must, evident by the bustling crowd on a Wednesday night. Colorful jars full of fermented vegetables lined the walls, complementing the various light fixtures around the room.

Namak is a newly opened Middle Eastern restaurant set in the heart of Washington D.C. and the product of experienced restaurant owners and longtime friends Saied Azali and John Cidre. The restaurant opened on April 2 and already attracts roughly 100 customers per night. Collaborating with seasoned Turkish chef Tolgahan Gulyiyen, the owners skillfully blurred the boundaries between Iranian and Turkish cuisine, showcasing the intriguing similarities between the two cultures.

As someone of Turkish descent, I was eager to explore this new addition to the Middle Eastern dining scene. Accompanied by my mother — a Turkish immigrant — for a second opinion, my goal was to compare the restaurant’s food to a lifetime of authentic Middle Eastern cuisine I’ve enjoyed. Despite the initially daunting prices and necessity of reservations, we were determined to see if Namak’s dishes, combined with its classy atmosphere, would justify the expense.

Hibiscus tea: 3.5/5

The hibiscus tea came highly recommended to me by our waiter, and it consisted of hibiscus, rose, apricot, clover honey and blood orange soda. At a staggering $8, the drink sounded better than it tasted — I’d recommend this to anyone who enjoys ginger soda. The drink had some traditional Middle-Eastern flavors but instead of complementing each other, the different ingredients mixed to create a bitter ginger-lemon flavor, not worth its price.

Feta Saganaki (fried feta with honey): 4/5

Feta Saganki, an Iranian delicacy, is made of feta cheese fried with sesame and honey. The crunch of sesame seeds around the creamy feta topped with a subtle hint of honey created a harmonious balance of flavors. The honey perfectly complemented the pairing; I thoroughly enjoyed the appetizer. While I recommend it to cheese enthusiasts, it proved more suited as a side dish due to its richness, becoming tiresome after a few bites. Although delicious, it’s hard to say whether a couple of cheese slices is worth $15.95.

Borani Laboo (beetroot dip): 3.5/5

The Iranian beetroot dip with yogurt and lemon offered a refreshing twist to my meal, with its subtle sweet beet undertones adding depth to the accompanying bread. Beets are a large part of Turkish culture, typically incorporated into a salad. In Iran, sweet beets are a favorite street food and are often sold on street corners in the winter and fall. The flavor’s richness was very restrained — it didn’t taste like much for its price tag. Still, the combination of the bread’s savory notes with the creamy beet dip was enjoyable.

Lahmacun: 4.5/5

Lahmacun is a classic Turkish type of pizza made in a clay oven and topped with minced meat, herbs and spices. Served with garnishes of parsley, lemon, tomatoes and onions, each bite transported me to the bustling streets of Istanbul. It drew high reviews from my mother, who ate Lahmacun at almost every restaurant growing up. Set at $12.95, the Lahmacun is one of the most cost-efficient dishes.

Adana Kebab (hand minced lamb skewer): 4/5

Kebabs are a must-try at any Middle Eastern restaurant, and this one did not disappoint. Adana kebab contains hand-minced lamb seasoned with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Namak chefs skillfully nailed the bold and hearty flavors of the Adana kebab at a reasonable price of $19.95. While the meat delivers an authentic taste experience, the absence of classic yogurt to balance its richness left a void in an otherwise exemplary dish.

Ali Nazik (cubed sauteed lamb): 4/5

Though the meat in this chef’s special dish proved slightly tough, the smoky eggplant dip accompanying it stole the spotlight with its exquisite flavor. A true testament to the richness of Turkish cuisine, this dish offered an amazing combination of eggplant to balance the richness of the lamb.

Greek Potatoes: 2/5

The side of potatoes was impeccably seasoned but fell short of expectations at $8.95, lacking the moist tenderness that I’d anticipated. Despite the flavorful herb seasoning, the dry interior detracted from the potato’s overall appeal, labeling them in Namak’s otherwise delicious options as a regrettable order.

Künefe (Sweet cheese layered between crispy pastry threads): 4/5

A Turkish treasure, our server insisted we must try the Künefe as a night special. The blend of cheese with a crispy exterior was tasteful. Though it was slightly drier than I tend to enjoy with the dessert, the nostalgic taste paired with the complimentary tea was an experience I recommend

Sütlaç: 5/5

My mother and I are tough critics of Sütlaç, a Turkish rice pudding with a torched top. We usually order Sütlaç almost anywhere we can find it, and this time it was top-notch for $9. The consistency of the pudding was perfect, and the rice pieces inside weren’t too mushy or hard, melting in my mouth. The sweetness level was satisfying and ended up being more of a dessert than the Künefe.

To those looking for a new taste in D.C., I would definitely recommend Namak as a fine dining experience. The service is excellent, and the food lives up to the chef’s desire for authenticity. Be sure to place a reservation and experience the charming atmosphere of Namak.