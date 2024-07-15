The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Review of Middle-Eastern restaurant ‘Namak’
Cancel culture: A roadblock on the path to social justice
Board of Education passes proposed amendment to homework policy
MCPS Board of Education appoints Gregory Miller as new Whitman Principal
MCPS appoints Dr. Thomas W. Taylor as new Superintendent
Staff in MCPS autism program involuntarily transferred, stoking further budget concerns

Staff in MCPS autism program involuntarily transferred, stoking further budget concerns

June 19, 2024

Review of Middle-Eastern restaurant ‘Namak’

By Cate Cirivello
July 15, 2024
Namak+is+a+newly+opened+Middle+Eastern+restaurant+set+in+the+heart+of+Washington+D.C.+and+the+product+of+experienced+restaurant+owners+and+longtime+friends+Saied+Azali+and+John+Cidre.+
@namakdc via Instagram
Namak is a newly opened Middle Eastern restaurant set in the heart of Washington D.C. and the product of experienced restaurant owners and longtime friends Saied Azali and John Cidre.

Stepping into Namak, an aroma of rich Mediterranean spice wafted through the room as the warm glow of softly lit lanterns welcomed me inside. A reservation was a must, evident by the bustling crowd on a Wednesday night. Colorful jars full of fermented vegetables lined the walls, complementing the various light fixtures around the room. 

Namak is a newly opened Middle Eastern restaurant set in the heart of Washington D.C. and the product of experienced restaurant owners and longtime friends Saied Azali and John Cidre. The restaurant opened on April 2 and already attracts roughly 100 customers per night. Collaborating with seasoned Turkish chef Tolgahan Gulyiyen, the owners skillfully blurred the boundaries between Iranian and Turkish cuisine, showcasing the intriguing similarities between the two cultures. 

As someone of Turkish descent, I was eager to explore this new addition to the Middle Eastern dining scene. Accompanied by my mother — a Turkish immigrant — for a second opinion, my goal was to compare the restaurant’s food to a lifetime of authentic Middle Eastern cuisine I’ve enjoyed. Despite the initially daunting prices and necessity of reservations, we were determined to see if Namak’s dishes, combined with its classy atmosphere, would justify the expense. 

 

Story continues below advertisement

Hibiscus tea: 3.5/5

The hibiscus tea came highly recommended to me by our waiter, and it consisted of hibiscus, rose, apricot, clover honey and blood orange soda. At a staggering $8, the drink sounded better than it tasted — I’d recommend this to anyone who enjoys ginger soda. The drink had some traditional Middle-Eastern flavors but instead of complementing each other, the different ingredients mixed to create a bitter ginger-lemon flavor, not worth its price.

 

Feta Saganaki (fried feta with honey): 4/5

Feta Saganki, an Iranian delicacy, is made of feta cheese fried with sesame and honey. The crunch of sesame seeds around the creamy feta topped with a subtle hint of honey created a harmonious balance of flavors. The honey perfectly complemented the pairing; I thoroughly enjoyed the appetizer. While I recommend it to cheese enthusiasts, it proved more suited as a side dish due to its richness, becoming tiresome after a few bites. Although delicious, it’s hard to say whether a couple of cheese slices is worth $15.95. 

 

Borani Laboo (beetroot dip): 3.5/5

The Iranian beetroot dip with yogurt and lemon offered a refreshing twist to my meal, with its subtle sweet beet undertones adding depth to the accompanying bread. Beets are a large part of Turkish culture, typically incorporated into a salad. In Iran, sweet beets are a favorite street food and are often sold on street corners in the winter and fall. The flavor’s richness was very restrained it didn’t taste like much for its price tag. Still, the combination of the bread’s savory notes with the creamy beet dip was enjoyable. 

 

Lahmacun: 4.5/5

Lahmacun is a classic Turkish type of pizza made in a clay oven and topped with minced meat, herbs and spices. Served with garnishes of parsley, lemon, tomatoes and onions, each bite transported me to the bustling streets of Istanbul. It drew high reviews from my mother, who ate Lahmacun at almost every restaurant growing up. Set at $12.95, the Lahmacun is one of the most cost-efficient dishes.

 

Adana Kebab (hand minced lamb skewer): 4/5

Kebabs are a must-try at any Middle Eastern restaurant, and this one did not disappoint. Adana kebab contains hand-minced lamb seasoned with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Namak chefs skillfully nailed the bold and hearty flavors of the Adana kebab at a reasonable price of $19.95. While the meat delivers an authentic taste experience, the absence of classic yogurt to balance its richness left a void in an otherwise exemplary dish. 

 

Ali Nazik (cubed sauteed lamb): 4/5

Though the meat in this chef’s special dish proved slightly tough, the smoky eggplant dip accompanying it stole the spotlight with its exquisite flavor. A true testament to the richness of Turkish cuisine, this dish offered an amazing combination of eggplant to balance the richness of the lamb. 

 

Greek Potatoes: 2/5

The side of potatoes was impeccably seasoned but fell short of expectations at $8.95, lacking the moist tenderness that I’d anticipated. Despite the flavorful herb seasoning, the dry interior detracted from the potato’s overall appeal, labeling them in Namak’s otherwise delicious options as a regrettable order.

 

Künefe (Sweet cheese layered between crispy pastry threads): 4/5

A Turkish treasure, our server insisted we must try the Künefe as a night special. The blend of cheese with a crispy exterior was tasteful. Though it was slightly drier than I tend to enjoy with the dessert, the nostalgic taste paired with the complimentary tea was an experience I recommend

 

Sütlaç: 5/5

My mother and I are tough critics of Sütlaç, a Turkish rice pudding with a torched top. We usually order Sütlaç almost anywhere we can find it, and this time it was top-notch for $9. The consistency of the pudding was perfect, and the rice pieces inside weren’t too mushy or hard, melting in my mouth. The sweetness level was satisfying and ended up being more of a dessert than the Künefe. 

 

To those looking for a new taste in D.C., I would definitely recommend Namak as a fine dining experience. The service is excellent, and the food lives up to the chef’s desire for authenticity. Be sure to place a reservation and experience the charming atmosphere of Namak.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Cancel culture: A roadblock on the path to social justice
Cancel culture: A roadblock on the path to social justice
pexels.com
Staff leaders: Accommodating for learning styles starts with scheduling
Despite their childhood significance, board games have faded into the background as occasional activities. The transition from physical to online gaming has left board games as fun memories, but essentially obsolete presently.
The renaissance of board games in a virtual world
Student mental health is an important concern for many schools, including Whitman, which has implemented resources to ensure students have access to mental health professionals. However, the hyper-competitive state of Whitman’s student culture limits the effectiveness of these resources, and this truth reflects a broader trend across the country.
The cost of academic excellence: Balancing AP classes and mental health
Redefining fluency: the value of language classes for everyone
Redefining fluency: the value of language classes for everyone
These programs trick students into thinking they have been accepted into an elite program that will help them get into top schools when in reality, they have merely proven to have the funds to spend on this program.
The costly illusion of pre-college programs: Why students should think twice before applying
More in Spotlight
According to a study done by a Stanford University researcher, students find that homework significantly contributes to the current mental health crisis, with 56% of surveyed students considering homework a primary source of stress.
Board of Education passes proposed amendment to homework policy
Miller attended Villanova University and began his career as an educator at the National Center for Children and Families, a nonprofit organization that supports vulnerable children and families.
MCPS Board of Education appoints Gregory Miller as new Whitman Principal
Before serving in Stafford County, Taylor was the Deputy Superintendent in Chesterfield County, the 2016 Region III Superintendent of the Year for Middlesex County and the University of Virginia’s Alumni Outstanding Principal in 2012.
MCPS appoints Dr. Thomas W. Taylor as new Superintendent
pexels.com
Staff in MCPS autism program involuntarily transferred, stoking further budget concerns
Many teenagers’ packed school and extracurricular schedules only delay the rise of melatonin levels — which help signal the body to shut down for the night — by producing stress, keeping the body awake.
5 ways to improve your sleep schedule as a high schooler
For children, insufficient access to food can delay development and lead to behavioral issues such as anxiety and aggression. When the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out in 2020, the number of people living with food insecurity in MoCo rose to 115,000 — 37% higher than the pre-pandemic level.
So What Else; how a local non-profit combats food insecurity

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *