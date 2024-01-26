Wrestling defeats Gaithersburg & Blair

The wrestling team (8–0) defeated the Gaithersburg Trojans (0–6) 78–6 on Monday night and the Blair Blazers 45–25 (4–2) on Wednesday Night.

In Monday’s match against the Trojans, which was postponed due to snow, the lighter Whitman Vikes took control as usual. Senior Jacob Gaum (126 lb), Lucas Krouse (132 lb), junior Justin Rommel (138 lb), freshman Kelani Ramos (106 lb), sophomore Solomon Randall (120 lb), Meran Elakel (144 lb) and freshman Jabaise Trice (113 lb) were keys to a Whitman victory. Whitman’s second match of the week was a much closer affair. Randall, Gaum, Krouse and Trice all won their matches to push the Vikings over the line to triumph over the Blazers.

Whitman looks to stay undefeated as they take on the Springbrook Blue Devils on Wednesday, January 31.