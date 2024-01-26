The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The hidden toxicity in “gym bro” culture
Wrestling defeats Gaithersburg & Blair
Change to 50 percent rule marks shift in MCPS grading trends
The expansion of the College Football Playoffs will ruin the sport’s excitement
Q&A with “The Conjuring” executive producer Dave Neustadter
January 25, 2024

Wrestling defeats Gaithersburg & Blair

By William English
January 26, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The wrestling team (8–0) defeated the Gaithersburg Trojans (0–6) 78–6 on Monday night and the Blair Blazers 45–25 (4–2) on Wednesday Night.

In Monday’s match against the Trojans, which was postponed due to snow, the lighter Whitman Vikes took control as usual. Senior Jacob Gaum (126 lb), Lucas Krouse (132 lb), junior Justin Rommel (138 lb), freshman Kelani Ramos (106 lb), sophomore Solomon Randall (120 lb), Meran Elakel (144 lb) and freshman Jabaise Trice (113 lb) were keys to a Whitman victory. Whitman’s second match of the week was a much closer affair. Randall, Gaum, Krouse and Trice all won their matches to push the Vikings over the line to triumph over the Blazers.

Whitman looks to stay undefeated as they take on the Springbrook Blue Devils on Wednesday, January 31.

About the Contributors
William English, Sports Writer
Grade 12 Why did you join the Black and White? Because Sports Journalism is my passion What is your favorite song of all time? Rich Spirit - Kendrick Lamar
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

