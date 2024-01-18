The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Whitman community acts to support victims of Westbard apartment fire
MCPS hosts regional on-the-spot admissions event
Season’s Greetings: The United States Botanic Garden combines nature with the holidays
Photo of the Day, 1/12: Career Day
What’s next for the Commanders after firing head coach Ron Rivera
Girls basketball destroys Wootton 67–33

Girls basketball destroys Wootton 67–33

January 10, 2024

MCPS hosts regional on-the-spot admissions event

By Nikhita Dass
January 18, 2024
Over+300+students+have+participated+in+interviews+for+on-the-spot+admissions+opportunities+this+year%2C+earning+460+scholarships+totaling+almost+%243%2C000%2C000.
Nikhita Dass
Over 300 students have participated in interviews for on-the-spot admissions opportunities this year, earning 460 scholarships totaling almost $3,000,000.

On Jan. 11, MCPS hosted a regional on-the-spot admissions event at Seneca Valley High School from 6:00-8:00 p.m. for high school seniors to receive immediate college decisions from select schools. 

Several colleges participated in the event, including Coppin State University, Heidelberg University, Hood College, Stevenson University, Trinity Washington University and Washington Adventist University. Students lined up to be interviewed by college representatives from each school. Students were also able to find out if they were eligible for scholarships provided by each college.

The College and Career Information Coordinators across several MCPS high schools coordinated the event, including Seneca Valley High School, Clarksburg High School, Damascus High School, Gaithersburg High School, Quince Orchard High School and more. 

Students were encouraged to bring copies of their transcripts, standardized test scores and letters of recommendation for college representatives to consider while making admissions decisions. 

Story continues below advertisement

Quince Orchard High School College and Career Coordinator Lisa Romero believes that on-the-spot admissions events have many advantages for both students and colleges.

“They benefit students because they can come to the event and become more familiar with schools that they aren’t as aware of or haven’t heard of before,” Romero said. “They benefit the admissions counselors because there’s more marketing for the school, especially if they’re not very well known.” 

Romero also discussed merit scholarships, which some schools offered. Merit scholarships are typically given based on a student’s grade point average (GPA) and SAT/ACT scores. Generally, students who have a 3.0 GPA or higher, or have above-average test scores, are more likely to receive merit-based scholarships at on-the-spot admissions events, Romero said. Her advice to seniors attending these events in hopes of getting admitted to one of the colleges is to research the schools, practice interview skills, and talk to guidance counselors or college and career coordinators. 

Over 300 students have participated in interviews for on-the-spot admissions opportunities this year, earning 460 scholarships totaling almost $3,000,000.

Coppin State University faculty member Nicole Anthony chose to take her sons to the admissions event to see if they could get admitted on the spot. 

“I think that events like these take a lot of the guesswork out of the admissions process,” Anthony said. “With on-the-spot admissions, you get your answer right away [and] you’re not waiting two to three months for a decision. The in-person interaction you’re having also takes the stress out of the admissions process.”

In addition to the college representatives, Montgomery College staff also attended the event to assist students applying to Montgomery College. 

Jessica Izara-Rosales, a Senior Enrollment Recruiter for Trinity Washington University, said admissions recruiters use multiple pieces of information to determine which applicants get admitted during interviews as part of on-the-spot admissions. 

“During the interview, I usually use student’s transcripts and additional documents like resumes, essays and letters of recommendation to decide on admission,” Izara-Rosales said. “While students are describing their passions and stories I look through all of their information to notice what courses they’re taking and what programs they’re interested in.”

All students admitted to Trinity Washington University at the on-the-spot admissions event received the university’s Leadership Scholarship, where students can receive anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 per year as long as they maintain a GPA of 2.0 or higher. Students applying to the honors program may also be eligible for an Honors Scholarship in addition to the Leadership Scholarship. Izara-Rosales admits roughly 25 to 32 students total per on-the-spot, she said. 

Izara-Rosales said her advice for students applying to colleges at on-the-spot admissions events is to remain authentic and highlight their strongest traits and passions.

“The main purpose of the interview is to see who you are as an individual, whether you want to describe yourself through your academics, extracurriculars, or even the things you do outside of school,” Izara-Rosales said. “We just want to know who you are as a person.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
The PTSAs Stressbusters organizes various monthly events to help students relax and combat their stress.
Whitman Stressbusters celebrates their 12-year anniversary
According to data compiled by the USGS, more than 2,000 people from across the DMV and the wider Mid-Atlantic region experienced the effects of the quake, including over 50 Bethesda residents.
Local earthquake hits outskirts of Rockville
The Dashboard, and additional data published in the Maryland State Department of Education’s (MSDE) Maryland Public Schools Report Card, reveal disparities in test scores and overall academic achievement among MCPS high schools.
New MCPS data highlights continuing disparities among high schools
To balance the budget over the current six-year spending plan, the department will face widespread budget cuts to all its agencies, resulting in hiring freezes and price increases for fees and parking rates.
What Wes Moore’s $3.3 billion transportation cuts mean for Montgomery County
McKnight proposed a five percent increase from the current school budget and focused on increasing employee compensation and benefits.
Superintendent proposes $3.32 billion 2025 MCPS operating budget
Whitman, ranked third in Maryland, received 77.9 total overall points out of 100 in categories like academic achievement, graduation rates, progress in achieving English language proficiency, readiness for post-secondary success and school quality.
Maryland releases 2023 school report card, Whitman’s score drops by six points
More in Spotlight
This past holiday season, from Nov. 23, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024, the United States Botanic Garden in D.C. hosted its free annual Season’s Greetings event, adorned with decorations that celebrate the season in a natural style.
Season’s Greetings: The United States Botanic Garden combines nature with the holidays
Firing Rivera wasn’t the only major change Harris made to the Commanders’ franchise.
What’s next for the Commanders after firing head coach Ron Rivera
Across ten games, the Wizards finished with a 3–7 record, bringing their total to 6–27. Here’s what happened in the last three weeks of Wizards basketball.
Wizards Weekly: Weeks 8, 9 & 10 (12/21-1/3)
On Friday, Dec. 8, Nicki Minaj ended her five-year-long hiatus from album production with the release of “Pink Friday 2.” Minaj’s new album, a sequel to 2010’s “Pink Friday,” reminds listeners that she never fails to be her most authentic self.
Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2”: Every song ranked
In the history of the CFP, no undefeated Power 5 conference-winning team has ever failed to make the four-team cut.
Pro/Con: Should FSU football have made the playoffs?
Sophomore Renia Ahmed and Mira Cooper wore a santa hat and an elf headband.
Photos of the week, December 18-22: Winter break spirit week
About the Contributor
Nikhita Dass, News Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I wanted to be able to share news on current events and issues with my community. What is your favorite board game? Monopoly

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *