MCPS hosts regional on-the-spot admissions event

On Jan. 11, MCPS hosted a regional on-the-spot admissions event at Seneca Valley High School from 6:00-8:00 p.m. for high school seniors to receive immediate college decisions from select schools.

Several colleges participated in the event, including Coppin State University, Heidelberg University, Hood College, Stevenson University, Trinity Washington University and Washington Adventist University. Students lined up to be interviewed by college representatives from each school. Students were also able to find out if they were eligible for scholarships provided by each college.

The College and Career Information Coordinators across several MCPS high schools coordinated the event, including Seneca Valley High School, Clarksburg High School, Damascus High School, Gaithersburg High School, Quince Orchard High School and more.

Students were encouraged to bring copies of their transcripts, standardized test scores and letters of recommendation for college representatives to consider while making admissions decisions.

Quince Orchard High School College and Career Coordinator Lisa Romero believes that on-the-spot admissions events have many advantages for both students and colleges.

“They benefit students because they can come to the event and become more familiar with schools that they aren’t as aware of or haven’t heard of before,” Romero said. “They benefit the admissions counselors because there’s more marketing for the school, especially if they’re not very well known.”

Romero also discussed merit scholarships, which some schools offered. Merit scholarships are typically given based on a student’s grade point average (GPA) and SAT/ACT scores. Generally, students who have a 3.0 GPA or higher, or have above-average test scores, are more likely to receive merit-based scholarships at on-the-spot admissions events, Romero said. Her advice to seniors attending these events in hopes of getting admitted to one of the colleges is to research the schools, practice interview skills, and talk to guidance counselors or college and career coordinators.

Over 300 students have participated in interviews for on-the-spot admissions opportunities this year, earning 460 scholarships totaling almost $3,000,000.

Coppin State University faculty member Nicole Anthony chose to take her sons to the admissions event to see if they could get admitted on the spot.

“I think that events like these take a lot of the guesswork out of the admissions process,” Anthony said. “With on-the-spot admissions, you get your answer right away [and] you’re not waiting two to three months for a decision. The in-person interaction you’re having also takes the stress out of the admissions process.”

In addition to the college representatives, Montgomery College staff also attended the event to assist students applying to Montgomery College.

Jessica Izara-Rosales, a Senior Enrollment Recruiter for Trinity Washington University, said admissions recruiters use multiple pieces of information to determine which applicants get admitted during interviews as part of on-the-spot admissions.

“During the interview, I usually use student’s transcripts and additional documents like resumes, essays and letters of recommendation to decide on admission,” Izara-Rosales said. “While students are describing their passions and stories I look through all of their information to notice what courses they’re taking and what programs they’re interested in.”

All students admitted to Trinity Washington University at the on-the-spot admissions event received the university’s Leadership Scholarship, where students can receive anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 per year as long as they maintain a GPA of 2.0 or higher. Students applying to the honors program may also be eligible for an Honors Scholarship in addition to the Leadership Scholarship. Izara-Rosales admits roughly 25 to 32 students total per on-the-spot, she said.

Izara-Rosales said her advice for students applying to colleges at on-the-spot admissions events is to remain authentic and highlight their strongest traits and passions.

“The main purpose of the interview is to see who you are as an individual, whether you want to describe yourself through your academics, extracurriculars, or even the things you do outside of school,” Izara-Rosales said. “We just want to know who you are as a person.”