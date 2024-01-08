Local earthquake hits outskirts of Rockville

On Jan. 2, at 12:51 a.m., the United States Geological Survey (USGS) registered a 2.3 magnitude earthquake originating in the suburbs of Rockville.

Residents reported no resulting injuries or property destruction from the earthquake, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Peter Piringer wrote on X.

“[Local firefighters] felt it, but no damage noted,” Piringer wrote.

The Richter Scale, which seismologists use to classify earthquake intensity and severity, defines those in the 2-3 range as causing “weak” shaking and no damage.

According to data compiled by the USGS, more than 2,000 people from across the DMV and the wider Mid-Atlantic region experienced the effects of the quake, including over 50 Bethesda residents.

Earthquakes are rare in Maryland, as the state lies in the middle of a continental plate rather than on major fault lines, and the shaking is caused by gaps between tectonic plates.

The weakness of the earthquake did not create many local disruptions. Cabin John resident Matt McGuire had not realized the quake had occurred and was surprised to hear about the incident.

“This is the first I’ve heard about the Rockville earthquake,” McGuire said. “Earthquakes are rare occurrences here.”