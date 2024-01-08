The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Boys basketball crushes WJ 85–76
Ice hockey falls to WJ 6–3 on senior night
LIVE: Girls basketball takes on Walter Johnson
Live: Boys basketball takes on Walter Johnson
Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2”: Every song ranked
Wrestling defeats Wheaton 72–10

Wrestling defeats Wheaton 72–10

January 5, 2024

Local earthquake hits outskirts of Rockville

By Griffin Haber
January 4, 2024
According+to+data+compiled+by+the+USGS%2C+more+than+2%2C000+people+from+across+the+DMV+and+the+wider+Mid-Atlantic+region+experienced+the+effects+of+the+quake%2C+including+over+50+Bethesda+residents.%0A
@wavynews10
According to data compiled by the USGS, more than 2,000 people from across the DMV and the wider Mid-Atlantic region experienced the effects of the quake, including over 50 Bethesda residents.

On Jan. 2, at 12:51 a.m., the United States Geological Survey (USGS) registered a 2.3 magnitude earthquake originating in the suburbs of Rockville.

Residents reported no resulting injuries or property destruction from the earthquake, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Peter Piringer wrote on X.

“[Local firefighters] felt it, but no damage noted,” Piringer wrote.

The Richter Scale, which seismologists use to classify earthquake intensity and severity, defines those in the 2-3 range as causing “weak” shaking and no damage.

Story continues below advertisement

According to data compiled by the USGS, more than 2,000 people from across the DMV and the wider Mid-Atlantic region experienced the effects of the quake, including over 50 Bethesda residents.

Earthquakes are rare in Maryland, as the state lies in the middle of a continental plate rather than on major fault lines, and the shaking is caused by gaps between tectonic plates. 

The weakness of the earthquake did not create many local disruptions. Cabin John resident Matt McGuire had not realized the quake had occurred and was surprised to hear about the incident.

“This is the first I’ve heard about the Rockville earthquake,” McGuire said. “Earthquakes are rare occurrences here.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
The Dashboard, and additional data published in the Maryland State Department of Education’s (MSDE) Maryland Public Schools Report Card, reveal disparities in test scores and overall academic achievement among MCPS high schools.
New MCPS data highlights continuing disparities among high schools
To balance the budget over the current six-year spending plan, the department will face widespread budget cuts to all its agencies, resulting in hiring freezes and price increases for fees and parking rates.
What Wes Moore’s $3.3 billion transportation cuts mean for Montgomery County
McKnight proposed a five percent increase from the current school budget and focused on increasing employee compensation and benefits.
Superintendent proposes $3.32 billion 2025 MCPS operating budget
Whitman, ranked third in Maryland, received 77.9 total overall points out of 100 in categories like academic achievement, graduation rates, progress in achieving English language proficiency, readiness for post-secondary success and school quality.
Maryland releases 2023 school report card, Whitman’s score drops by six points
Each teacher was assigned a table that they could use to showcase their elective presentation. Tables had music, presentation boards and staff members who discussed the course.
Montgomery County Council passes SAFE act to improve gun safety and suicide prevention efforts
Administrators, in conjunction with MCPD and the MCPS Office of School Support and Well-Being, have begun an investigation to address the issue, Miller wrote.
Whitman fan allegedly calls Northwood player a racial slur at boys varsity basketball game
More in Spotlight
On Friday, Dec. 8, Nicki Minaj ended her five-year-long hiatus from album production with the release of “Pink Friday 2.” Minaj’s new album, a sequel to 2010’s “Pink Friday,” reminds listeners that she never fails to be her most authentic self.
Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2”: Every song ranked
In the history of the CFP, no undefeated Power 5 conference-winning team has ever failed to make the four-team cut.
Pro/Con: Should FSU football have made the playoffs?
Sophomore Renia Ahmed and Mira Cooper wore a santa hat and an elf headband.
Photos of the week, December 18-22: Winter break spirit week
Each teacher was assigned a table that they could use to showcase their elective presentation. Tables had music, presentation boards and staff members who discussed the course.
Whitman hosts second annual Electives Fair
My earnest reports of “special events” and day-to-day life reflect the innocence and purity of my childhood and allow me to relive these memories.
A journey into journaling: How writing helps me stay motivated for the future
Wizards Weekly: Weeks 6 & 7 (12/1-12/13)
Wizards Weekly: Weeks 6 & 7 (12/1-12/13)
About the Contributor
Griffin Haber, News Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White? I joined the Black and White to give people the information they need to make their own opinions. What is your favorite board game? Risk

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *