Girls basketball crushes Poolesville 65–37

The girl’s basketball team (5–0) dominated the Poolesville Falcons (2–2) 65–37 Friday night behind a stellar shooting performance from junior Faith Gardner-Johnson.

The Vikes started strong out of the gate, coming out of the first period with a comfortable 25–5 lead. The refs were a factor throughout the night, and both teams often found themselves at the free-throw line. Whitman combined for a season-high 34 free throw attempts. With several free throws, Whitman rebounded well, registering 49 total rebounds, with sophomore Kaylah Tchoufa leading the way with 11 herself. Whitman continued their dominance in the second quarter, with the first half ending 37–12.

Whitman kept their foot on the gas pedal with a reasonable team effort in the second half. Along with solid offense, the key to success in the third quarter was defense, which limited Poolesville to only 11 points. The fourth quarter was more of the same story, even with most of the reserves coming into the game. The final buzzer sounded, and the Vikes came away with their fifth win of the season, staying undefeated.

The Vikes will take on Georgetown Visitation (1–1) on Tuesday night in a big game for Whitman.