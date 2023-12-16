The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Photo of Yesterday, 12/15: Winter Pep Rally
Photo of Yesterday, 12/15: Winter Music Assembly
Girls basketball crushes Poolesville 65–37
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Poolsville
Photo of Yesterday, December 14: Winter Instrumental Concert
Montgomery County Council passes SAFE act to improve gun safety and suicide prevention efforts

Montgomery County Council passes SAFE act to improve gun safety and suicide prevention efforts

December 15, 2023

Girls basketball crushes Poolesville 65–37

By Ben Belford-Peltzman
December 16, 2023
Girls+basketball+crushes+Poolesville+65%E2%80%9337
Vassili Prokopenko

The girl’s basketball team (5–0) dominated the Poolesville Falcons (2–2) 65–37 Friday night behind a stellar shooting performance from junior Faith Gardner-Johnson.

The Vikes started strong out of the gate, coming out of the first period with a comfortable 25–5 lead. The refs were a factor throughout the night, and both teams often found themselves at the free-throw line. Whitman combined for a season-high 34 free throw attempts. With several free throws, Whitman rebounded well, registering 49 total rebounds, with sophomore Kaylah Tchoufa leading the way with 11 herself. Whitman continued their dominance in the second quarter, with the first half ending 37–12.

Whitman kept their foot on the gas pedal with a reasonable team effort in the second half. Along with solid offense, the key to success in the third quarter was defense, which limited Poolesville to only 11 points. The fourth quarter was more of the same story, even with most of the reserves coming into the game. The final buzzer sounded, and the Vikes came away with their fifth win of the season, staying undefeated. 

The Vikes will take on Georgetown Visitation (1–1) on Tuesday night in a big game for Whitman. 

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Read this story in The Source App...

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *