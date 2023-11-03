Girls+volleyball+falls+to+Quince+Orchard+in+five+sets+to+end+season

The girls volleyball team (6–9) fell to the Quince Orchard Cougars (3–2) in five sets. This was the first round of playoffs for the team, so this loss marked the end of the season.

The game was hard-fought throughout all five sets. The Cougars won the first set, but that didn’t stop the Vikes from giving up. Whitman retaliated winning both the second and third sets. Going into the fourth set the Vikes were up 2–1. If they were able to win the fourth set they would walk out with a playoff win. Unfortunately, the Cougars came back strong and tied the game up at two sets apiece forcing the game into its fifth set. In the final set, the match only goes to 15 points, making the set fly by. The Cougars ended up winning 15–4 against the Vikes.

The Vikes season comes to a rapid halt, not making it past the first round of playoffs. The team had a strong showing this season, even with ending the season with a losing record. Whitman will be losing five seniors this season who had a great last season for the Vikes.