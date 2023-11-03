Field hockey narrowly defeats B-CC 1–0 for third consecutive regional championship

The field hockey team (13–1) barely defeated the B-CC Barons (11–3) 1–0 in the regional championship to complete the three-peat.

In the first half, neither team was able to get anything going. Both teams continually went back and forth with possession, and neither team got any good looks at a goal due to both sides playing strong defense. The Vikes had a difficult time generating much offense, but the defense made up for it as they crucially held off the Barons during two corners to keep the score tied at zero going into the second half.

Just a few minutes into the second half, the Vikes quickly emerged as the more dominant team, maintaining long possessions in the Baron’s own half. The Vikes continued to be aggressive on the offensive end but were unable to capitalize on their chances, which kept the game scoreless going into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter looked very similar to the third in terms of offensive firepower. Eventually, the Baron’s defense folded from the Vike’s ongoing pressure as senior Cata Sposata tipped one into the net off a rebound to put the Vikes up 1–0 with seven minutes remaining in the quarter. From there, the Vikes did their best to keep the ball away from the Barons and maintained possession as time ran out, leading to a 1–0 win over a very talented Barons squad.

The team next plays the North County Knights in the state quarterfinals at Jerome on Friday night.