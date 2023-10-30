The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

MCPS holds information session to discuss final exams for the 2023-24 school year
Boys soccer wins 2–1 in thriller against Walter Johnson in first round of playoffs
Girls soccer roars past BCC 5–1 in first round of playoffs
Commanders Weekly: 10/15 – 10/28
Whitman reacts: Two months of new county attendance policy
Field hockey demolishes Richard Montgomery 6–0 in first round of playoffs

Field hockey demolishes Richard Montgomery 6–0 in first round of playoffs

October 28, 2023

Football falls to Springbrook 14–7 in regular-season finale

By William English
October 27, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The football team (4–5) fell to the Springbrook Blue Devils (3–7) 14–7 on Thursday night.

Springbrook got on the board first, halfway through the first quarter, with a 38-yard rushing touchdown, which was the only score in the half of the low-scoring affair.

Whitman finally got on the board late in the third quarter with a 15-yard touchdown pass caught by senior John Wayman. Springbrook immediately responded on their next drive with a rushing touchdown, which was the last score of the game, resulting in a final score of 14–7.

Whitman looks to bounce back in the playoffs next Friday night, November 3, as they face the Blue Devils again.

Senior receiver Andrew Durix is determined to get his revenge against the Blue Devils in the playoff matchup next week. 

“It was a tough ending,” Durix said. “We play them next week, so we have a great chance to bounce back.”
Vassili Prokopenko
Grade 11

