Football falls to Springbrook 14–7 in regular-season finale

The football team (4–5) fell to the Springbrook Blue Devils (3–7) 14–7 on Thursday night.

Springbrook got on the board first, halfway through the first quarter, with a 38-yard rushing touchdown, which was the only score in the half of the low-scoring affair.

Whitman finally got on the board late in the third quarter with a 15-yard touchdown pass caught by senior John Wayman. Springbrook immediately responded on their next drive with a rushing touchdown, which was the last score of the game, resulting in a final score of 14–7.

Whitman looks to bounce back in the playoffs next Friday night, November 3, as they face the Blue Devils again.

Senior receiver Andrew Durix is determined to get his revenge against the Blue Devils in the playoff matchup next week.

“It was a tough ending,” Durix said. “We play them next week, so we have a great chance to bounce back.”