Football crushes Kennedy 54–0 on homecoming

The football team (4–3) dominated the Kennedy Cavaliers (0–7) 54–0 for Homecoming on Friday night.

After a solid first drive from the Vikings’ defense, the offense used the positive field position to score on their first drive of the game with a rushing touchdown from senior Ben Schlotterer. With another strong defensive drive, Whitman’s offense started with a great starting field position. The Vikes were able to capitalize again with another touchdown for Schlotterer, this time in the air. The defense continued their dominance for a third straight possession with a forced fumble by junior Nate Sullivan. The turnover sounded like deja vu for the Cavaliers as the Vikings offense took advantage of their starting position with a QB sneak by junior Connor Werkman to make the score 21–0 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter mimicked the first as senior Jacob Gaum found his way into the endzone for the first time in the first drive of the new quarter. Schlotterer found his way into the endzone for the third time on the subsequent drive along with a two-point conversion making the score 35–0 heading into halftime.

The Vikings offense didn’t show any signs of slowing down in the second half with Gaum immediately scoring with a kickoff return, then also tacking on the extra point himself with a successful dropkick. The offense scored again from a passing touchdown caught by senior Andrew Durix for his first touchdown of the season. The defense held strong throughout all four quarters and provided the final score for the Vikings with a fumble recovery for a touchdown by senior Jalen Lewis bringing the final score to 54–0.

Senior and captain Zach Dawson takes pride in the team’s improvements over the past year and is relieved to see his team with a winning record.

“It was truly a rewarding experience for our team to perform in front of the crowd,” Dawson said. “Being able to showcase our hard work and dedication to this program is truly special”

Whitman will attempt to make it two in a row and keep their winning record next Thursday night October 19 in the Battle of Bethesda against the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (4–3).