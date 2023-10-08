Football falls to Churchill 31–0

The football team (3–3) fell to the Winston Churchill Bulldogs (5–1) 31–0 on Friday night.

The Vikings’ tough defense flexed their strength in the first half, holding the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter. It wasn’t until the second quarter that Churchill pushed past Whitman to score the first touchdown of the game, ending the first half 7–0.

The defense carried the positive momentum into the third, but the Bulldogs’ offense eventually found their groove. A 15-yard touchdown pass from Churchill’s junior Vasi Hallas to senior David Avit started the onslaught of points for the Bulldogs. Not only was the Viking’s defense immobilized, but Churchill held Whitman’s offense scoreless across the game. With the Bulldogs holding the Vikes back on all fronts, the game ended in a 31–0 defeat for Whitman.

Whitman will look to return to their winning form for Homecoming next Friday night, October 13th, against the Kennedy Cavaliers (0–5).