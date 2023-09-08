Football suffers defeat to Blake 42–0 in regular-season opener

The football team (0–1) fell to the Blake Bengals (1–0), 42–0, on Friday evening in the regular season opener.

Blake got out to a fast start with two touchdown passes from junior quarterback Kirby Matson, both caught by junior receiver Joey Faunteroy and two rushing touchdowns from junior running back Jeremiah Seaton, giving Blake a 29–0 lead at the half. Whitman had chances to score, but a dropped pass at the goal line by junior Omar Abumoussa and a dropped pass by senior John Wayman held the Vikings scoreless. Blake carried their first-half momentum into the second scoring 19 unanswered points, featuring a 42-yard touchdown run by senior running back Zandrew Kamara to bring the final score to 0–42.

Whitman will look to snap their losing streak next Friday night, September 8th, on the road against the Northwood Gladiators (0–1).