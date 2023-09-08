The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Maddie Belanoff leaps from stage to screen
How the Rubell Museum changed my view of contemporary art
Girls soccer dominates Seneca Valley 8–0
Field hockey overpowers Blair 2–0 in season opener
A decade after applying, Mr. Bruneel reflects on his family’s experience in the Peace Corps
Boys soccer dominates Seneca Valley 6–0 in season opener

Boys soccer dominates Seneca Valley 6–0 in season opener

September 6, 2023

Football suffers defeat to Blake 42–0 in regular-season opener

By William English
September 3, 2023

The football team (0–1) fell to the Blake Bengals (1–0), 42–0, on Friday evening in the regular season opener. 

Blake got out to a fast start with two touchdown passes from junior quarterback Kirby Matson, both caught by junior receiver Joey Faunteroy and two rushing touchdowns from junior running back Jeremiah Seaton, giving Blake a 29–0 lead at the half. Whitman had chances to score, but a dropped pass at the goal line by junior Omar Abumoussa and a dropped pass by senior John Wayman held the Vikings scoreless. Blake carried their first-half momentum into the second scoring 19 unanswered points, featuring a 42-yard touchdown run by senior running back Zandrew Kamara to bring the final score to 0–42.

Whitman will look to snap their losing streak next Friday night, September 8th, on the road against the Northwood Gladiators (0–1).

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Girls soccer dominates Seneca Valley 8–0
Girls soccer dominates Seneca Valley 8–0
Field hockey overpowers Blair 2–0 in season opener
Field hockey overpowers Blair 2–0 in season opener
Boys soccer dominates Seneca Valley 6–0 in season opener
Boys soccer dominates Seneca Valley 6–0 in season opener
LIVE: Boys soccer takes on Good Counsel for invitational
LIVE: Boys soccer takes on Good Counsel for invitational
Nationals Weekly: 6/2 - 6/8
Nationals Weekly: 6/2 - 6/8
Deciding to play in college is not simple; numerous factors are vital in an athlete’s decision to enter the recruiting process.
Looking into Whitman athletes’ decisions about playing college sports

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *