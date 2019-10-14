Photo of the Day: B&W staff receive individual awards from CSPA

Four Black & White editors, as well as two former staff members, were honored for their work in the annual Columbia Scholastic Press Association Gold Circle awards.

Print Managing Editor Max London won first place in news feature for his story about Trump’s transgender ban; he won second place in general feature for his story about Holocaust survivors.

Print Editor-in-Chief Alex Robinson received a Certificate of Merit in personal opinion: on-campus issues for her story about consent; she received the same honor in cultural feature for her story about Amelia Montagnino’s mental health awareness video.

Online Editor-in-Chief Dana Herrnstadt received a Certificate of Merit in general feature for her story about POTS.

Sports and Style Editor Aditi Gujaran received a Certificate of Merit in cultural feature for her story about ASMR videos.

Former News Editor Zoe Kaufmann (’19) won first and second place in non-fiction interview for her interviews with a former NSA official (1st) and a Cold War codebreaker (2nd).

Former cartoonist Eli Saletan (’18) received a Certificate of Merit in art/illustration: hand-drawn for his cartoon in “Despite 50 Years of Progress, Tensions from 1968 Remain“.

Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners from Volume 57!