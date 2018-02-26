Weekly News Roundup: Feb. 19-23
- Whitman’s annual dance-a-thon, Vike-a-thon took place Saturday, Feb. 24 at Whitman. The dance raised money for Pencils for Promise.
- Seniors: worried about graduating? Last year, Whitman’s graduation was the highest in the country. For more, check out the full article:
https://theblackandwhite.net/58731/news/whitman-had-highest-graduation-rate-last-year/
- Thinking about driving past a stopped school bus? Think again. The number of motorists who passed stopped buses was almost 5 times higher in 2017 than 2016, and the fine has gone up too.
- Boys and Girls varsity basketball won their first playoff games on Friday, Feb. 23. The boys play their second playoff game Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 and the girls play later in the week. For more, check out the full article here: https://theblackandwhite.net/58741/sports/boys-basketball-takes-out-walter-johnson-wins-67‒56/
- Friday, March 2 is an early release day for students.
