Boys basketball takes out Walter Johnson; wins 67‒56

In a nailbiter, the boys basketball team (14‒9) came out on top against the Walter Johnson Wildcats (4‒17) in a 67‒56 victory on Friday.

The Vikes had ups and downs to start the game, as they were hitting the shots they wanted, center Rodrigo Ruiz said. But, they were struggling on defense, as the Wildcats kept responding with shots of their own. At the end of the first quarter, the score was a close 19‒16, with the Vikes in the lead.

“We were kind of getting whatever we really wanted in the first quarter,” Ruiz said. “We were having our way with their defense, but the problem was they were hitting shots.”

The Wildcats’ scoring slowed down in the second quarter, as the Vikes brought the game to their own pace. At the end of the first half, the score was an even closer 32‒31 with the Vikes barely hanging on to the lead.

It was in the second half where the Vikes really picked up speed and went on a hot streak, as Ruiz scored six points off lay ups within the first few minutes of the third quarter.

“We started getting fast break points,” Ruiz said. “It was where I really flourished, and I think the team got a nice spark from that.”

The fourth quarter was a roller coaster, as the Vikes were extremely close to foul trouble and the Wildcats being in the same boat. With the Vikes ahead, the Wildcats looked for the steals, but ultimately took the Vikes to the line for one and one foul shots.

The Wildcats also received a technical foul in the last 10 seconds of the game. Guard Alex Sanson, who ended up with 28 points at the end of the game, took the free throws and was 2 for 2.

Sanson dominated per usual in scoring, but the Vikes were balanced otherwise with Ruiz getting 14 points and guard Josh Weinberg with 11 points. While the Vikes were powerful offensively, their defense still needs adjusting, Ruiz said.

“We do whatever we want offensively,” Ruiz said. “But as long as we can close out on the shooters, I think we’ll be okay for the next game.”

The Vikes will continue their playoff run at home on Monday against the Kennedy Cavaliers at 6:00 p.m.