Baseball storms back to defeat Walter Johnson 7–5
April 22, 2024

Girls lacrosse stuns Springbrook 18–2

By Kavya Rajani
April 24, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ lacrosse team (8–0) outclassed the Springbrook Blue Devils (8–2) 18–2 on Tuesday night, upholding their undefeated season. 

Although the Blue Devils were Whitman’s biggest competitors yet, the girls still dominated from the first draw. Senior Caroline Reichert and junior Quinn Foa led the offense with fast ball movement and consistent assists. The Vikes scored most of their goals in the first few minutes of the game, taking advantage of Springbrook’s defensive gaps early on. 

As Whitman dominates regular season games, the team has focused on different plays and new skills to prepare for playoffs. Senior Kristina Einberg executed a behind-the-back trick shot off the team’s momentum. Later in the game, defensive and offensive players switched positions to expand their skills. 

The Vikes will look to continue their winning streak away on Saturday, playing the Sherwood Warriors (7–0) at noon. 

About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

