Girls lacrosse stuns Springbrook 18–2

The girls’ lacrosse team (8–0) outclassed the Springbrook Blue Devils (8–2) 18–2 on Tuesday night, upholding their undefeated season.

Although the Blue Devils were Whitman’s biggest competitors yet, the girls still dominated from the first draw. Senior Caroline Reichert and junior Quinn Foa led the offense with fast ball movement and consistent assists. The Vikes scored most of their goals in the first few minutes of the game, taking advantage of Springbrook’s defensive gaps early on.

As Whitman dominates regular season games, the team has focused on different plays and new skills to prepare for playoffs. Senior Kristina Einberg executed a behind-the-back trick shot off the team’s momentum. Later in the game, defensive and offensive players switched positions to expand their skills.

The Vikes will look to continue their winning streak away on Saturday, playing the Sherwood Warriors (7–0) at noon.