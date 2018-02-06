Weekly News Roundup: Jan. 30-Feb. 2
- MCPS issued a two hour delay on Jan. 30. Delays for “dustings” of snow can cause challenges for working parents: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/capital-weather-gang/wp/2018/02/01/im-a-meteorologist-and-parent-dusting-delays-and-coating-closures-are-stressing-me-out/?utm_term=.667e33e3e858
- Can’t find your favorite new restaurant in Bethesda anymore? In the past six months, more than 24 restaurants in Montgomery County have shut down.
http://www.bethesdamagazine.com/Bethesda-Beat/2018/13-Montgomery-County-Restaurants-That-Closed-in-the-Last-Six-Months/
- Getting ready to take a standardized test? Wondering if tutoring is worth the price? Read more here:
https://theblackandwhite.net/58501/feature/test-prep-how-much-does-it-help/
- Vike-a-thon will take place Feb. 24 from 7 to 11:30. Tickets are currently on sale for $25. Be sure to buy your tickets and support Pencils for Promise
- Familiar with the name Amanda Rome West? Check out The Black & White’s interview with the local social media personality here:
https://theblackandwhite.net/58418/feature/qa-social-media-personality-amanda-rome-west/
