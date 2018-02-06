Weekly News Roundup: Jan. 30-Feb. 2 By Julie Rosenstein Can’t find your favorite new restaurant in Bethesda anymore? In the past six months, more than 24 restaurants in Montgomery County have shut down.

Boys basketball slides by in double overtime against Paint Branch; wins 70–67 By Jessie Solomon After a back and forth game that went into double overtime, the boys basketball team (10–...

Best Buddies plunges into Chesapeake Bay, supports Special Olympics Maryland By Jessie Solomon The Cool Schools Challenge hosted its 22nd annual Polar Bear Plunge at Sandy Point State Park Jan. 25 to support Special Olympics Maryland. The plunge drew participants from schools across the state, including members of Whitman’s Best Buddies club.

Swim and Dive takes fourth place at divisionals By Elyse Lowet The Swim and Dive team placed fourth overall out of six teams in the Division I Champio...

CEO of Consero speaks to students, discusses being an entrepreneur By Jeremy Wenick Paul Mandell, founder and CEO of Consero - an organization that financially invests in startup companies - shared his experiences as an entrepreneur and answered student questions Jan. 24 in the WAUD. Young Professionals Club co-president Max London hosted the event.

Test prep: how much does it help? By Shehrez Chaudhri SAT and ACT test prep classes often cost thousands of dollars, and with countless different classes, companies and tutors available, it can be hard for students and parents to determine which is the most cost-effective. Test prep companies and private tutors claim to raise their students’ scores, but students who’ve taken standardized tests have mixed opinions.

Don’t wing it: best deals on Super Bowl Sunday wings By Matthew van Bastelaer When it comes to wings, people often stick to places like Buffalo Wild Wings or their local supermarket, but there are many underappreciated spots for your party platters that should not be ignored tomorrow.

Mock trial teams edge out Wootton and Northwood By Rebecca Hirsh The defense for mock trial Team 1 dominated the Northwood Gladiators by seven points and Team 2’s plaintiff managed a two point win over the the Wootton Patriots Thursday night at the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse. These wins improve both teams’ records to 1–1.

Beyond a shadow of a doubt: Groundhog Day festival draws D.C. residents By Eva Herscowitz and Maddy Frank Potomac Phil made an appearance this morning at the annual Dupont Circle Groundhog Day in NW D.C.. After an introduction and a moment of intense silence, Phil, standing tall and proud, made his prediction: six more weeks of blistering cold.

Boys basketball obliterates Churchill; wins 66–41 By Jessie Solomon In a chaotic and energy filled game, the boys basketball team (9–8) overcame crosstown...