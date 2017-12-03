Weekly News Roundup: Nov. 27-Dec. 1
- Monday, Nov 27, Whitman sophomore Jojo Greenberg passed away. A vigil was held in her memory Thursday Nov. 30.
- Today show host Matt Lauer was fired Tuesday after allegations of sexual assault.
- There’s a new juice shop in town! Check out Joe & the Juice on Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda.
- Looking to help children this Holiday season? Here are a few organizations to check out:
- Toys for Tots
- Make-A-Wish Foundation
- Salvation Army’s Fill the Truck
- Bruno Mars will be performing at The Theater at MGM National Harbor Dec. 20 and 21. You can purchase tickets here:
