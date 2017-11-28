Joe & the Juice meets Bethesda

An employee stands behind the counter at Joe & the Juice, a new juice bar in Bethesda. The juice bar serves drinks, but is most well-renowned for its fun customer service. Photo by Isaac DeMarchi.





Filed under Feature, Showcase

When customers enter Bethesda’s Joe & the Juice, they’re greeted by upbeat music and cheerful employees. The DMV welcomed the new juice bar—notable for its fast service, high-quality food and lively vibe—to Bethesda Row on Sept. 19.

In addition to the new Woodmont Ave. location, Joe & the Juice plans to open three more DMV locations by mid-December. The juice bar chain first opened in Denmark in 2002 with the goal of creating a healthy and quick food option that has a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Over time, the chain has branded itself as a “bro-juice bar,” where, typically, attractive young men serve juice. Joe & the Juice now has over 200 stores across Europe and the U.S.

The juice bar’s exuberant atmosphere attracts customers, but it’s the staff that makes them return time and again. Employees aren’t hired through the typical application process; their store has “casting events” where millennials compete in social, personal, and even physical tests to see who gets the job. Each employee brings their own personality to the space, employee Chris Montes said.

“It’s really different from a lot of the places around here,” Mendes said. “You come in and you have someone screaming your name and juggling with the fruit.”

The space is decorated with colorful photographs and artwork to provide an artistic refuge where people can work and socialize.

“Everytime I walk in, I feel like I’m at home,” junior Izzy Lieber said. “The atmosphere is fun and lively, but it’s weirdly cozy and relaxing at the same time. I love it.”

While juice is their specialty, Joe’s also serves coffee and sandwiches. The chain prides itself on using all organic ingredients and incorporating unusual ingredients into their juices, including broccoli, avocado, mint and chilies. Nothing is prepackaged in advance.

“I recommend it,” customer Lillian Brooksmit said. “The overall vibe is laid back, open and studious, and they also have a wide variety of food options. They sell coffee, which makes it different from other juice places.”

The chain has received multiple awards, including the Retail Entrepreneurship Award. Joe & the Juice is open Monday-Sunday from 6am to 9pm.

“It’s something new and healthy,” Montes said. “You just can’t go wrong.”