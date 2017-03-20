Weekly news round-up: 3/20

Last week had a large variety of news. Here are some of the top stories that we saw:

CBO: 24 million to lose health insurance under new GOP bill

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released its assessment on the effectiveness of the GOP’s health care bill which would replace the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare. The CBO said up to 24 million people would likely lose health insurance in 2026 because prices would become too expensive; however, the new plan would also cut about $337 billion in that same time. . The White House and several GOP leaders have questioned the findings.Despite passing through several committees quickly, the bill’s fate is unclear with opposition lining up from conservative and moderate Republicans, as well as all Democrats.

For more: http://cbsn.ws/2n2iH9P

Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor in Washington

President Donald Trump met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week in the White House. The two leaders discussed, among other things, the NATO alliance and the European Union. Trump, who has criticized Merkel during the campaign for her stance on refugees, reiterated his demand that Germany pays what he thinks is its fair share for U.S. protection.

For more: http://nyti.ms/2nAK5fU

Sec. State Tillerson signals new approach to North Korea in Asia trip

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was in Asia this week and signaled a shift in strategy with North Korea. Tillerson said that “all options are on the table” to deal with North Korea, including a preemptive strike on the country. Tillerson also challenged China, the North’s biggest ally, to do more to stop the threat. North Korea has been ramping up its nuclear missile program recently, test firing four missiles into the Sea of Japan and recently testing a new rocket engine which could be used on a ballistic missile.

Fore more: http://wapo.st/2nH0UTg

Dutch populists underperform in elections

In what was seen as a test for the far-right in Europe, Dutch populists led by Geert Wilders came in second place in parliamentary elections this week. Wilders, often called the “Dutch Donald Trump,” due to his distaste for refugees, was expected to win. However, Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s center-right party won 33 seats, while Wilders’ won 20 seats. This marks the first test of populisms’ power in Europe, with Germany and France also having national elections this year.

For more: http://n.pr/2mMzXNJ

