Boys tennis defeats Walter Johnson 5–2

The boys’ tennis team (6–2) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (4–3) 5–2 on Tuesday afternoon.

The boys got off to a strong start, capturing three out of four matches in singles play, which gave them an early lead. Notable performances came from junior Tom Roboubi, who triumphed over WJ’s toughest opponent, and junior Antonio Iarossi, who secured a win despite a shoulder injury.

Doubles play was much of the same with the Vikes winning all but one match. Sophomore Mathew Chang and junior Ryan Graf had a big win where their opponent didn’t score once. Seniors Avery Tsao and Alexei Stickney were also able to capture a great win despite some controversial calls.

The Vikings will play their rivals, the BCC Barons (4–3) today at 3:30 p.m.