The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Baseball storms back to defeat Walter Johnson 7–5
LIVE: Coed volleyball takes on Seneca Valley
Girls lacrosse stuns Springbrook 18–2
Boys tennis defeats Walter Johnson 5–2
Baseball falls to BCC 7–3 in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda
Boys volleyball falls to Walter Johnson 3–1

Boys volleyball falls to Walter Johnson 3–1

April 22, 2024

Boys tennis defeats Walter Johnson 5–2

By Rishab Gulati
April 24, 2024
Boys+tennis+defeats+Walter+Johnson+5%E2%80%932
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ tennis team (6–2) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (4–3) 5–2 on Tuesday afternoon. 

The boys got off to a strong start, capturing three out of four matches in singles play, which gave them an early lead. Notable performances came from junior Tom Roboubi, who triumphed over WJ’s toughest opponent, and junior Antonio Iarossi, who secured a win despite a shoulder injury.

Doubles play was much of the same with the Vikes winning all but one match. Sophomore Mathew Chang and junior Ryan Graf had a big win where their opponent didn’t score once. Seniors Avery Tsao and Alexei Stickney were also able to capture a great win despite some controversial calls.

The Vikings will play their rivals, the BCC Barons (4–3) today at 3:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Baseball falls to BCC 7–3 in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda
Baseball falls to BCC 7–3 in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda
Boys volleyball falls to Walter Johnson 3–1
Boys volleyball falls to Walter Johnson 3–1
Boys lacrosse annihilates Blake 18–1
Boys lacrosse annihilates Blake 18–1
Girls lacrosse demolishes Blake 17–2
Girls lacrosse demolishes Blake 17–2
Baseball mercy rules Blair 15–5
Baseball mercy rules Blair 15–5
LIVE: Boys volleyball takes on Walter Johnson
LIVE: Boys volleyball takes on Walter Johnson
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *