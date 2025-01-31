Wrestling dominates Blair on senior night

The wrestling team took down the Blair Blazers 58–13 on senior night in a lopsided match.

Blair entered the match as the underdogs, ranked 39th in Maryland in wrestling. Meanwhile, the Vikes went into the match ranked 23rd. Still, the Blazers had proved they were challenging opponents.

The Vikes dominated from the beginning, winning the first ten matches on their way to the resounding victory. Out of the Vikes 11 match wins, seven of them were pins, including some impressive performances. Junior Andy Boshnick wrestled up a weight class and still pinned his opponent, while junior Chris Lindstrom pinned the 21st-ranked wrestler in Maryland at his weight class.

Congratulations to all of the seniors on the team who were honored before the match. This group of seniors was a key part of the team last season that won the state championship. As they round out their high school wrestling careers, they will look to become back-to-back state champions later this season.

The Vikes will look to continue their success later this week when they take on the Churchill Bulldogs on Saturday.