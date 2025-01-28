Indoor Track competes in MCPS Championships

Whitman’s indoor track team competed at the 2025 MCPS Championships on Wednesday, Jan. 22nd at Georgetown Preparatory School. Whitman placed 15th of 25 neighboring schools. The Vikes placed in 10 different events in the top 10 section.

The boys had two top-10 places only in the boys’ 1600 meter. To start the team out, senior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky in the boys’ 1600-meter. Gros-Slovinsky placed first with a time of 4:20.67 minutes, this helped Whitman gain 10 points to their overall score. With this time, Gros-Slovinsky gained a season-best. Following this was sophomore Zach Pritts with a new personal record of 4:40.99 minutes. This concluded the boys’ section of the MCPS Championships.

The girls wiped the floor with seven top-10 performances within the meet. To start the girls out was the 800-meter where senior Katherine Greenwald placed second in 2:21.23 minutes. This helped gain another eight points for the Vikes. Following Greenwald was senior Ella Werkman in sixth place in 2:26.72 minutes. Another three points were earned for Whitman. Lastly in this event was 10th place for freshman Gabriela Noya with a time of 2:33.98 minutes. Werkman and Greenwald switched things around in the girls’ 1600-meter where senior Ella Werkman placed second gaining a season-best of 5:08.96 minutes, adding another eight points for the team. Following Greenwald in fifth place with a time of 5:11.37 adding another four points. The event that followed was the girls’ high jump, senior Ava Wilson with a distance of 1.47 meters, adding one and a half points for the Vikes. Next was the girls’ long jump Avery Washington added two points by placing seventh in 4.76 meters. Lastly for the girls’ portion was the Girls’ 4×200 meter relay, where seniors Ava Wilson and Onehizeme Egbiremon Esele Egbiremon, and junior Avery Washington placed 9th at 1:53.56 minutes.

The Vikes performed exceptionally in the championships. In total, they got 36.5 points and will continue onwards with their season on Saturday Jan. 25th for an invitational meet.