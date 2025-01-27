Boys Basketball triumphs over Quince Orchard 70–42

The boys’ basketball team (10–1) demolished the Quince Orchard Cougars (5–5) 70–42 on Friday night, coming off of a great win against Churchill the night before.

While the Vikes started strong, an early technical foul against senior Titian DeRosa slowed momentum in the first quarter. Whitman struggled on the offensive end with many hasty shots and limited second-chance opportunities. On defense, however, the Vikings put a stop to the Cougars and QO had difficulty scoring or generating a fluid offense. Whitman won the first quarter just 15–10.

In the second quarter, the Vikings completely changed their game. The energy shift started in the first few seconds, with a quick steal from senior Hayden Walsh and a fast-break lay-up scored by junior Will Shapiro. Walsh continued the spark with several rebounds and sinking multiple three-point shots. There were foul point opportunities for both teams, allowing Whitman to gain an even further lead. The Vikings entered the second half 37-24.

The third quarter was more of the same, with Whitman dominating both sides of the court and deflating the Cougars’ momentum at each play. The Vikings continued to show out in the final quarter; scoring 19 points, fighting hard until the buzzer and securing their 10th win of the season.

The Vikings will look to continue their winning streak against the Richard Montgomery Rockets on Jan. 31st at 7:15 p.m. at home.