Girls Basketball squashes Churchill 52–35

By Ainsley Hollis
January 24, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ basketball team (8–2) came back and smashed the Churchill Bulldogs 52–35 at home on Thursday night.

The Vikings were slightly off their game, starting the first quarter playing man-to-man defense. They ended the first quarter 7–8 as they continued to try and catch up in the second quarter. The Vikes struggled on offense and turned the ball over to the Bulldogs multiple times.  It continued to be a close game until halftime with the Vikes still down by one going into the third quarter. 

In the second half, the team switched to zone defense which allowed them to overtake Churchill. Senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston hit four three-pointers in the third quarter gaining the Vikings the lead, 44–25 going into the last quarter. The Bulldogs started to get desperate for points to try and catch up to the Vikings and ended up losing the ball multiple times. The Vikes held on throughout the rest of the game and beat Churchill by 17 points. 

The Vikings will play Quince Orchard tonight at 5:30 away in Gaithersburg in hopes to add another win to their record.

Ainsley Hollis
Ainsley Hollis, Sports Writer
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
