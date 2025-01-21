The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Girls Basketball crushes Gaithersburg 57–36

By Ainsley Hollis
January 20, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ basketball team (7–2) crushed the Gaithersburg Trojans 57–36 Friday night at home. 

The girls started the game strong getting on the board early for the lead. The Trojans hit lots of three-pointers in the first quarter but never took the lead from the Vikes. The girls were leading by two points going into the second quarter when they started to take advantage of Gaithersburg’s weaknesses. Sophomore Leela Patel guarded the main ball handlers, helping the team limit the opponents’ points. The Vikings came into halftime up by eight points. The girls stepped on the court with great ball handling and movement. They continued this energy in the last quarter, putting pressure on Gaithersburg’s ball handlers, forcing many turnovers. Ultimately, the Vikes secured the win by 21 points.

The team will face Seneca Valley on Tuesday at home, hopefully to add another win to their record. 

