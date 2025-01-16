Girls Basketball suffers a tough loss to BCC 47–44 in the Battle of Bethesda

The girls’ basketball team (5–2) fell to the BCC Barons on Tuesday night 47–44.

The Vikings started off the quarter with phenomenal communication on the court. Both teams’ defenses were showing up to put their best foot forward when it took some back and forth before BCC started the game with a three-pointer. The Vikings were finally able to squeeze past the Barons’ defense with four minutes left in the quarter when Kathryn Marquardt hit an incredible three-pointer. The first quarter ended with six fouls and a score of 14–9, with BCC in the lead.

The Vikes stepped onto the court ready to put on a more aggressive game. Freshman Raquel Cruz put on a show when she hit an insane three-pointer and numerous layups to catch up to the Barons. The Vikes used all their energy to fend off the Baron and it paid off when BCC started to get sloppy on the court. The fans and coaches rolled up due to controversial calls from the refs, seemingly giving BCC some better calls than they should have earned.

Coming out of halftime BCC was up by six points, a gap the Vikings were pining to close. Junior captain Eva Leonhardt started the half with a graceful three-pointer giving her team the energy they needed to push forward. The Barons came back onto the court seeming refreshed from the halftime break and went on a rampage at the net. The Vikes tailed throughout the entire game and going into the last quarter are 12 points behind.

Junior Kaylah Tchoufa started to go off on the Barons stealing the ball, gaining points from layups and many rebounds. The fans amped up more than ever, screaming and yelling, again due to the refs’ calls. With 50 seconds left, the Vikes were down by five, when Tchoufa made a layup cutting the lead to two. With 13 seconds left, the Vikes fouled a Baron leading to two free throws which gave the Barons another point. The Vikes needed a three-pointer for the win, the buzzer sounded and Cruz took the shot, which went off the rim.

The Vikings will play their North Bethesda rivals, Walter Johnson today 5:00 p.m. at WJ, in hopes of securing another win.