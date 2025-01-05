The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Electives Fair features new social studies, LASJ courses

By Lydia Orgen
January 3, 2025
Lydia Orgen

Whitman held its third annual Electives Fair Dec. 11. Teachers and students presented elective course offerings to incoming freshmen, sophomores, juniors and parents for the upcoming semester and school year.

Whitman offers a wide variety of electives, including world language classes, the engineering-focused Project Lead the Way program and the expanding Leadership Academy for Social Justice (LASJ) curriculum. Students can also choose from social studies, science and English electives, such as AP Psychology and Molecular Biology.

Senior Keira Lee represented the Creative Writing elective, taught by English teacher Emily Glass. The course introduces students to various genres of prose and poetry and will feature significant changes next year. Lee said the class will now include a second semester focused on creating Whitman’s literary and arts magazine, the Eidolon.

“Semester two is going to be dedicated toward creating the Eidolon, so it’s not just going to be writing,” Lee said. “It’s going to include design, editing, publicity, and website management.”

Story continues below advertisement

A new LASJ course, Social Justice Through Public Policy, will be offered next semester and taught by economics teacher Kevin Oberdorfer, who has a background in public policy. Oberdorfer developed the curriculum and submitted a pilot program application, which the Montgomery County Board of Education recently approved. In the semester-long class, students will learn about the policy-making process, analyze policy issues, propose and debate policy solutions and design campaigns to effectively implement their solutions.

“The class is designed to empower students to engage in the public policy process and achieve the change they want to see in the world,” Oberdorfer said.

In addition to the public policy course, LASJ now offers Hispanic or Latino/e American Studies. The Social Studies department is also piloting a Holocaust Studies course, which was offered to students last year but did not receive sufficient enrollment.

Freshman Aryana Ali-Pradhan, recently accepted into the LASJ program from the Wootton cluster, is passionate about social justice and interested in pursuing law. She is excited to take the public policy course, along with many other LASJ classes.

“I’m really glad that Whitman has so many options open for the students,” Ali-Pradhan said. “I wish that the students who go to the school from Pyle knew more about the programs.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
The bill, which Councilmember Gabe Albornoz introduced Sept. 17, proposes removing the requirement for the Housing Opportunities Commission to issue public notices or hold hearings for new affordable housing developments.
Montgomery County moves to accelerate affordable housing construction
MCPS launched its new Blended Learning Program for Long-Term Medically Impacted Students (BLP), Nov. 6. The program replaced the Montgomery Virtual Academy (MVA), which the Board of Education eliminated earlier this year due to budget constraints.
Blended Learning Program replaces Montgomery Virtual Academy
The Montgomery County Board of Education implemented a new policy requiring students and staff to display IDs at all times, Nov. 6. The change has sparked mixed reactions at Whitman. While the policy aims to address growing safety concerns, some students have criticized its practicality and enforcement.
Whitman Reacts: New ID policy
Board of Education approves new hip-hop pilot course at Montgomery Blair
Board of Education approves new hip-hop pilot course at Montgomery Blair
Caroline Freeland Urban Park reopened on Arlington Road in downtown Bethesda following a $3.3 million renovation by Montgomery County, Nov. 9. The redesigned park now features a larger playground, new equipment, swing benches and accessible pathways to make it more inviting and inclusive for visitors of all ages.
Caroline Freeland Urban Park reopens in Bethesda Row
At the start of the 2024-2025 school year, administrators introduced Walt Wisdom Time, a biweekly school-wide study hall held on Wednesdays after third period, alternating with OneWhitman.
Whitman Reacts: Walt Wisdom Time
About the Contributor
Lydia Orgen
Lydia Orgen, News Writer
Grade 12 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Sesame!