Ice Hockey demolishes Wootton 8–2

The Ice Hockey team (8–2) demolished the Wootton Patriots (6–2) 8–2 on Friday night in a dominant performance from the Vikes.

The Vikes got off to a hot start in the first period with a goal from senior Trevor Fay to open up the scoring. Minutes later, a slashing penalty on the Vikes led to a power play goal for Wootton to bring the score equal at one. Late in the period, a Wootton slashing penalty gave the Vikes a power play but weren’t able to convert keeping the score at one apiece.

To start the second period Wootton scored a quick goal to give them the lead. After the goal, the Vikes went on a tear scoring five straight goals just in the second period. Senior Charlie Ingis scored two, Fay, junior Ben Lou and sophomore Steven Mah each added goals of their own to bring the score to 6–2 heading into the final period.

In the third period, Whitman added two more goals to add insult to injury by senior Nick Huguely and junior Drew Kaplan scored the final two goals of the match to give Whiman the large 8–2 victory.

Senior goalie Ryan Graf was impressive in the win going the final 29 minutes without letting up a goal finishing with 13 saves. Fay led the way for the Vikes with three points on the day with two goals and an assist.

Whitman will look to stay hot as they play Montgomery Blair (2–6) on Friday the 7:45 p.m. at the Wheaton Ice Rink.