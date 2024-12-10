Girls Basketball defeats Sherwood 45–39 in season opener

The girls’ basketball team (1–0) traveled to Olney where they defeated the Sherwood Warriors (0–1) 45–39 to start the season off on a high note.

Whitman took the lead early when several Vikes contributed from the three-point line to command a powerful start. Shortly after, the Warriors were able to gain some points with help from fouls from Whitman in the second quarter. Whitman went into halftime with a 28–24 lead. Both teams came out slow in the third quarter, neither team seeming to overtake the other. Senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston started on a powerful scoring streak, where she led the team with 15 points for the game. The Vikings were able to hold off the Warriors in the fourth quarter and secure the first win of the season.

This was head girls basketball coach, Coach Kenah’s 350th win with the team. The team will celebrate at their home opener on Tuesday where they will face Northwood in hopes of another win.