The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Field Hockey wins County Championships 4–0 against Damascus

By Olivia Pizarro
October 23, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

With a 4–0 win against Damascus Hornets, the Vikes (12–1) won the county championships and will now progress to regional semi-finals. 

The Vikes started out hot, with senior Nisha Chakravarty scoring the starting goal in the frist two miniutues. Following Chakravarty, junior Allegra Bai was passed the ball and tipped it into the goal to end the quarter with a 2–0 lead.  The second quarter was very physical between both teams, but ended with neither of them scoring. 

Going into the second half Whitman was up by two and within the first minute, freshman Ella Kanczuker worked the ball down the field and placed the ball right past the Hornet goalie. As Whitman was up by three the end of the fourth quarter was ready to secure their win after a long hard-fought game. Going into the fourth quarter senior captain Maya Raphael scored the Vikes final goal. 

This game ended with Whitman securing the county championships, and they will now play on their home field as they fight for regional semi-finals on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. to continue their 2024 season. 

Story continues below advertisement

Allegra Bai is a news writer for The Black and White.

Maya Raphael is a puzzles editor for The Black and White.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Many seniors in high school have an idea of what they want to pursue post-graduation, whether it’s attending university, getting a job or chasing a passion.
Process of committing to college for sports at Whitman
Boys Soccer defeats Richard Montgomery 4–2 in the County Championship
Boys Soccer defeats Richard Montgomery 4–2 in the County Championship
Girls Soccer wins County Championship 3–0 against Northwest
Girls Soccer wins County Championship 3–0 against Northwest
As the regular season resumes, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has an opportunity for a breakout moment after an all-time high following the United States Women's National Team’s (USWNT) gold medal run at the 2024 Summer Paris Olympics.
Is the National Women's Soccer League turning European?
Field Hockey dominates Clarksburg in final regular season game
Field Hockey dominates Clarksburg in final regular season game
Girls Soccer finishes season with a win on senior night
Girls Soccer finishes season with a win on senior night
About the Contributors
Olivia Pizarro
Olivia Pizarro, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? Marbella, Spain
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus