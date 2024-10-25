Field Hockey wins County Championships 4–0 against Damascus

With a 4–0 win against Damascus Hornets, the Vikes (12–1) won the county championships and will now progress to regional semi-finals.

The Vikes started out hot, with senior Nisha Chakravarty scoring the starting goal in the frist two miniutues. Following Chakravarty, junior Allegra Bai was passed the ball and tipped it into the goal to end the quarter with a 2–0 lead. The second quarter was very physical between both teams, but ended with neither of them scoring.

Going into the second half Whitman was up by two and within the first minute, freshman Ella Kanczuker worked the ball down the field and placed the ball right past the Hornet goalie. As Whitman was up by three the end of the fourth quarter was ready to secure their win after a long hard-fought game. Going into the fourth quarter senior captain Maya Raphael scored the Vikes final goal.

This game ended with Whitman securing the county championships, and they will now play on their home field as they fight for regional semi-finals on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. to continue their 2024 season.

Allegra Bai is a news writer for The Black and White.

Maya Raphael is a puzzles editor for The Black and White.