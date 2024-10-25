Girls Soccer wins County Championship 3–0 against Northwest

The undefeated girls’ soccer team (13–0) defeated the Northwest Jaguars 3–0, winning county championships.

The Vikings started the game with tight defense against the Jaguars. Junior Kennedy Eva-Buckner found the back of the net not once, but twice in the first half giving the Vikings the lead going into the second half.

Up by two, Eva-Buckner scored again for a hat trick, securing the win for the Vikings. The Jaguars were not able to find the back of the net throughout the game leaving the final score 3–0.

The Vikings get a bye through the first round and will play in the regional semi-finals at home on Friday at 5:30 p.m.