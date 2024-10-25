The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Girls Soccer wins County Championship 3–0 against Northwest

By Ainsley Hollis
October 23, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The undefeated girls’ soccer team (13–0) defeated the Northwest Jaguars 3–0, winning county championships.

The Vikings started the game with tight defense against the Jaguars. Junior Kennedy Eva-Buckner found the back of the net not once, but twice in the first half giving the Vikings the lead going into the second half. 

Up by two, Eva-Buckner scored again for a hat trick, securing the win for the Vikings. The Jaguars were not able to find the back of the net throughout the game leaving the final score 3–0.

The Vikings get a bye through the first round and will play in the regional semi-finals at home on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Girls Flag Football falls to Quince Orchard 6–0 in final regular season game
Girls Flag Football falls to Quince Orchard 6–0 in final regular season game
Field Hockey wins County Championships 4–0 against Damascus
Field Hockey wins County Championships 4–0 against Damascus
Many seniors in high school have an idea of what they want to pursue post-graduation, whether it’s attending university, getting a job or chasing a passion.
Process of committing to college for sports at Whitman
Boys Soccer defeats Richard Montgomery 4–2 in the County Championship
Boys Soccer defeats Richard Montgomery 4–2 in the County Championship
As the regular season resumes, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has an opportunity for a breakout moment after an all-time high following the United States Women's National Team’s (USWNT) gold medal run at the 2024 Summer Paris Olympics.
Is the National Women's Soccer League turning European?
Field Hockey dominates Clarksburg in final regular season game
Field Hockey dominates Clarksburg in final regular season game
About the Contributors
Ainsley Hollis
Ainsley Hollis, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Everything bagel
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus