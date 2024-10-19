The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Girls Soccer cruises past Wooton 4–2

By Ainsley Hollis
October 16, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The undefeated girls’ soccer team (11–0) defeated the Wootton Patriots 4–2 away on Monday night at Wootton. 

Junior Kennedy Eva-Buckner got the game started with a goal assisted by freshman Sofia Tomita. The Patriots were able to get one goal on the board but not before Eva-Buckner found the back of the net a second time, leaving the Vikes 2–1 going into the second half.

At the beginning of the second half, senior captain Reneé Miller had an amazing shot on goal, but she wasn’t done there. Miller scored another goal, putting the Vikes up 4–1.

The Patriots were able to find the back of the net one more time, but not soon enough to steal the lead back. 

Story continues below advertisement

The girls will play the Albert Einstein Titans on Friday at 7:15. The team will celebrate senior night as it is their final regular season home game.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Girls Soccer finishes season with a win on senior night
Girls Soccer finishes season with a win on senior night
Girls Flag Football demolishes BCC 25–12 on senior night
Girls Flag Football demolishes BCC 25–12 on senior night
Field Hockey dominates Quince Orchard 5–0 on senior night
Field Hockey dominates Quince Orchard 5–0 on senior night
The start of the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) season marks a crucial year for the Washington Capitals.
Washington Capitals Season Preview
Boys Soccer falls to Walter Johnson 1–0
Boys Soccer falls to Walter Johnson 1–0
Girls Flag Football defeats Wooton 14–8
Girls Flag Football defeats Wooton 14–8
About the Contributors
Ainsley Hollis
Ainsley Hollis, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Everything bagel
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus