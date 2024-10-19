Girls Soccer cruises past Wooton 4–2

The undefeated girls’ soccer team (11–0) defeated the Wootton Patriots 4–2 away on Monday night at Wootton.

Junior Kennedy Eva-Buckner got the game started with a goal assisted by freshman Sofia Tomita. The Patriots were able to get one goal on the board but not before Eva-Buckner found the back of the net a second time, leaving the Vikes 2–1 going into the second half.

At the beginning of the second half, senior captain Reneé Miller had an amazing shot on goal, but she wasn’t done there. Miller scored another goal, putting the Vikes up 4–1.

The Patriots were able to find the back of the net one more time, but not soon enough to steal the lead back.

Story continues below advertisement

The girls will play the Albert Einstein Titans on Friday at 7:15. The team will celebrate senior night as it is their final regular season home game.