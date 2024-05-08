The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

May 3, 2024

Baseball falls to Magruder 10–9

By Ainsley Hollis
May 8, 2024
The baseball team (14–4) fell 10–9 to the Magruder Colonels (15–5) on Monday despite out-hitting them 10 to nine.

Senior Ethan Murley started on the mound for the Vikes. He allowed five hits and seven runs over three innings, striking out four batters and walking four. Juniors Sammy Angel and Connor Werkman each came in as relief. Werkman threw two innings allowing one run, recording one strike-out and three walks. Angel picked up an inning allowing two runs, with one walk and two strikeouts. 

The Vikes made the score 4–2 in the top of the third after senior John Wayman singled, scoring a run, and freshman Marcus Dober doubled, scoring two runs.

The Vikes piled up 10 hits in the game. Dober provided energy in the middle of the lineup and led the team with two runs batted in. Senior Gideon Schwartz collected two hits for the Vikes in three at-bats.

The Vikes fell behind by five runs in the fourth inning but tried to fight back. The Vikes then closed the gap by scoring on a double, a single, a sacrifice fly, a double and an error. 

Wayman and Angel each stole multiple bases, as the team collected five stolen bases for the game. The team even had great patience at the plate with six walks for the game. 

The Vikes even turned three double plays for the game with help from second-basemen, senior Chand Amerasinghe, and first-basemen, junior Dorian Smith. 

But after all, this was not enough to stop the Colonels, as the Vikes lost by a mere one run. 
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

