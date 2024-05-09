The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The best movies to watch to study for your AP history exam
A guide to the May 14th Primary Elections
HVAC system malfunction causes evacuation, disrupts student testing
Girls lacrosse falls to Sherwood 10–9 in county championships
Whitman ranked second-best high school in Maryland, 139th nationally
Baseball falls to Magruder 10–9

Baseball falls to Magruder 10–9

May 8, 2024

HVAC system malfunction causes evacuation, disrupts student testing

By Emme Rich
May 9, 2024
The+fire+department+was+called+to+evaluate+the+situation+on-site%2C+and+by+11%3A05+a.m.+they+declared+that+the+school+was+safe+for+reentry.+
Ryan Derenberger
The fire department was called to evaluate the situation on-site, and by 11:05 a.m. they declared that the school was safe for reentry.

On May 7 at roughly 10:35 a.m., students and staff evacuated the building after smoke alarms went off due to an HVAC unit malfunction. In response, administrators temporarily stopped the AP Microeconomics and AP Human Geography tests and postponed the Maryland Integrated Science Assessment (MISA) biology test.

The fire department was called to evaluate the situation on-site, and by 11:05 a.m. they declared that the school was safe for reentry. During the incident, administrators kept students, staff and parents updated through messages sent via the Remind app.

The malfunctioning HVAC unit was located in World History teacher Thomas Young’s classroom. Young wasn’t in the room during the malfunction, as testing was taking place in his room; however, the unit hadn’t been working for a while, he said.

“I have not been using the AC because it’s been having problems,” Young said. “We had a work order in on it.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a community message, Principal Robert Dodd addressed the situation and what administrators would do to fix the broken HVAC.

“It has now been disconnected and MCPS maintenance will repair it,” Dodd wrote in a letter to Whitman families and community members.

Freshman Annie Mershon was in Young’s room taking the MISA biology test when the smoke started.

“The smell got so bad that everyone was covering their noses and mouths to block it out,” Mershon said. “The AC unit then started smoking and we decided to all get out.”

Building services used fans to help disperse the smoke, but the odor spread throughout the second floor.

“The smoke was only in our room, but it could be smelt from all over the second floor because the ventilators pushed it around,” Mershon said.

Sophomore Allison Jack was starting the free response question (FRQ) section of the AP Microeconomics exam when the smoke alarms went off.

“It definitely paused my train of thought,” Jack said. “But luckily, we had only just started the FRQ section, so I had only barely read the question.”

Despite the incident, Young continues to feel safe in his classroom.

“I am happy no one got hurt,” Young said. “I know it’s all inconvenient and everything but at the end of the day, if no one’s hurt, that’s a good day.”

1
View Comments (1)
More to Discover
More in News
Whitman’s proficiency rates in reading and science stand at 91% and 77%, respectively, exceeding the state averages of 50% for reading and 40% for science.
Whitman ranked second-best high school in Maryland, 139th nationally
Students brought the Passover story to life by crafting houses of Matzah decorated with kosher candies to depict significant historical events.
Photo of the Day, 4/30: Jews4Change hosts Passover celebration
Whitman hosts 61st annual Festival of the Arts
Whitman hosts 61st annual Festival of the Arts
MSA Co-Presidents Naz Bolukbasi and Renia Ahmed organized and presented the event. Ahmed emphasized the importance of spreading awareness of the genocides.
Photo of the Day, 4/26: Muslim Student Association hosts presentation for genocide awareness
Police charged 18-year-old Ye with making threats of mass violence, a misdemeanor under Maryland law punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Whitman Reacts: Wootton High School student arrested for planning school shooting
After manufacturing and testing the pilot mobile application, MCPS discovered vulnerabilities within the system.
MCPS cancels bus tracking pilot app
More in Spotlight
2k24 Talent Show: A Concert Experience
2k24 Talent Show: A Concert Experience
While I understand that not having a day off listed on the MCPS calendar can contribute to the lack of knowledge about Eid and Ramadan, being surrounded by people who don’t understand such an important celebration in my life is alienating.
My experience celebrating an ignored holiday
While “Civil War” leans more toward populist cinematic conventions and makes its themes very easily digestible, that isn’t entirely bad. In the end, the movie remains a wild ride.
“Civil War”: “An American nightmare”
Overall, The Tortured Poets Department carries significant meaning as Swift reflects on past relationships and the lessons she has learned from them.
Every song on Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” ranked
The Black and White’s Washington Commanders mock draft
The event showcased the cultures of over 30 countries including Brazil, India and France through live performances, food, poster boards, art and traditional attire.
Whitman hosts first International Night since COVID-19 pandemic
About the Contributor
Ryan Derenberger
Ryan Derenberger, Adviser
Adviser Why did you join the Black and White? To get one of the t-shirts. I also believe really strongly in the importance of journalism — more the first thing, though. If you could see one movie for the first time again, what would it be? Get Out  

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • M

    mgstaller May 9, 2024 at 9:25 pm

    Well prepared article

    Reply
    https://theblackandwhite.net/78018/news/hvac-system-malfunction-causes-evacuation-disrupts-student-testing/#comment-39534