May 8, 2024

Girls lacrosse falls to Sherwood 10–9 in county championships

By Kavya Rajani
May 9, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ lacrosse team (11–2) suffered defeat against the Sherwood Warriors (12–0) 10–9 on Monday night during the county championships before the playoffs. 

The game was destined to be close since Sherwood is the only team that has beat Whitman this season. 

The first half was extremely tight, but the Vikes held the lead with a strong offense. Junior Quinn Foa made all three of her shots on goal, which accelerated the team’s momentum. 

Senior Kristina Einberg secured four draw controls, which also put the Vikes at an advantage, ending the first half 7–4. 

However, the Warriors entered the third quarter by quickly hitting the back of the net multiple times in a row. With a lead of just one point, Whitman trailed behind Sherwood for the rest of the half. The Vikings put up a strong fight despite the Warriors’ fast recovery to win the game 10–9. 

Regardless of Whitman’s loss, the Vikes will continue to playoffs after their bye in the first round next week. 

 
