Baseball advances to regional finals after beating Churchill 2–1

The baseball team’s (15–5) late push led them to a 2–1 victory over the Churchill Bulldogs (10–8), advancing the Vikes to the regional finals.

Junior Wells Twining stepped on the mound for the Vikings. The righty surrendered five hits and one run over seven innings, striking out seven batters and walking two. After a rocky start, Twining only let up one hit across the final five innings.

The Bulldogs got an early one-run lead in the second inning leaving the Vikes to down one-run. Junior Sammy Angel drove in the first run for Whitman in the bottom of the third inning with a hard-hit ball to center field.

The game was tied 1–1 for the majority of the competition. However, when junior Sammy Berman stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs, he scorched a double down the right-field line, scoring senior Gideon Schwartz.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vikings will now play Quince Orchard (15–4) in the regional championship at home on Tuesday. The game will start at 2:00 p.m.