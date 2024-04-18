Boys volleyball falls to Northwest 3–1

The boys’ volleyball team (5–2) fell to the Northwest Jaguars (5–2) 3–1 on Tuesday night.

The first set of the match started close with both teams answering each other’s points, the Jaguars then got a breakaway and pulled away with their first set. The next set was even tighter, but the Vikes scored in the final moments to pull ahead and win 26–24.

The next two sets started well for the Vikes with them having huge leads in both, but they both ended similarly with the Jaguars closing the gap and taking the lead. The first of the two had the Vikes starting with a 9–3 lead but going down in the end. The second of the two sets was similar to the first set, both teams going back and forth, but ultimately ending in a Jaguars win. The final set had the Jaguars up big early, and although a late push from the Vikes made it interesting, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikes fell.

The Vikes look to bounce back on Friday against Walter Johnson (5–1) at home.