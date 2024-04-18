The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Girls tennis defeats Churchill; boys tennis falls
Boys volleyball falls to Northwest 3–1
Clarksburg High School junior Praneel Suvarna wins 2024-2025 SMOB election
Baseball falls to Walter Johnson 6–0: losing undefeated season
Boys lacrosse dominates Poolesville 18–3
Softball survives Seneca Valley 9-7

Softball survives Seneca Valley 9-7

April 16, 2024

Boys volleyball falls to Northwest 3–1

By Stefano Ninassi
April 18, 2024
Boys+volleyball+falls+to+Northwest+3%E2%80%931
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ volleyball team (5–2) fell to the Northwest Jaguars (5–2) 3–1 on Tuesday night. 

The first set of the match started close with both teams answering each other’s points, the Jaguars then got a breakaway and pulled away with their first set. The next set was even tighter, but the Vikes scored in the final moments to pull ahead and win 26–24. 

The next two sets started well for the Vikes with them having huge leads in both, but they both ended similarly with the Jaguars closing the gap and taking the lead. The first of the two had the Vikes starting with a 9–3 lead but going down in the end. The second of the two sets was similar to the first set, both teams going back and forth, but ultimately ending in a Jaguars win. The final set had the Jaguars up big early, and although a late push from the Vikes made it interesting, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikes fell.

The Vikes look to bounce back on Friday against Walter Johnson (5–1) at home. 

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Baseball falls to Walter Johnson 6–0: losing undefeated season
Baseball falls to Walter Johnson 6–0: losing undefeated season
Boys lacrosse dominates Poolesville 18–3
Boys lacrosse dominates Poolesville 18–3
Softball survives Seneca Valley 9-7
Softball survives Seneca Valley 9-7
Girls lacrosse crushes Poolesville 19–4
Girls lacrosse crushes Poolesville 19–4
Baseball narrowly defeats Churchill 10–9
Baseball narrowly defeats Churchill 10–9
Track impresses at Northern Virginia Invitationals
Track impresses at Northern Virginia Invitationals
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *