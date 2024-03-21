The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Coach Manon achieves 200 wins and state championship in a thrilling wrestling season
Overtime Elite: A new wave of professional basketball
Proposed bill will guarantee top 10% of Maryland students to 12 Maryland universities
The Black & White’s guide to your March Madness bracket
Real friends in a virtual world: My experience with video games
The B&W Sports Section’s official March Madness bracket

The B&W Sports Section’s official March Madness bracket

March 19, 2024

Overtime Elite: A new wave of professional basketball

By Aidan Farber
March 21, 2024
%E2%81%A4Unlike+traditional+basketball+leagues%2C+OTE+started+with+the+support+of+fans+rather+than+the+athletes+on+the+court.+%E2%81%A4%E2%81%A4
@ote
⁤Unlike traditional basketball leagues, OTE started with the support of fans rather than the athletes on the court. ⁤⁤

In the ever-changing landscape of professional sports, an innovative sports league has emerged, setting a new standard for the development and promotion of young basketball talent. Overtime Elite (OTE) is a new professional basketball league involving a new twist never seen before in sports. The league, composed of high school and college-age athletes, presents players with two options: Take a scholarship to continue their academic careers and keep their college eligibility or accept a salary of at least $100,000 per year to play professionally.  

The origins of OTE go back to its parent company, Overtime Sports Inc. Overtime originated as a social media account geared towards Gen Z and gained popularity in 2016 by making short-form Instagram content on future NBA stars like Trae Young and Zion Williamson. Overtime soon started making docuseries on different athletes and held high school basketball and football events for top prospects in the draft. Dan Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of Overtime, then had the idea to create a league of his own.

Overtime launched OTE in 2021 and has rapidly gained success over the past three years. What was once just three breakoff teams is now an eight-team league competing for the OTE Championship. The league has already produced some great talent: Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson — picked fourth and fifth overall in last year’s NBA Draft — and University of Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham, a projected top 10 pick for next year’s draft.

 

Story continues below advertisement

⁤Unlike traditional basketball leagues, OTE started with the support of fans rather than the athletes on the court. ⁤⁤The league has focused on understanding and prioritizing its fans’ desires through interactive elements, such as a strong social media presence that aims to get to know the players. ⁤⁤The spectator-centered approach spurred massive fan engagement in OTE early on and has fueled the league’s rapid rise to popularity. OTE is meant to act as a complementary force to professional sports, partnering with college basketball and the NBA to supply experience and training to up-and-coming players, Porter said in an interview with Draft Digest.

The typical route for American players going pro is playing in high school, getting recruited for college and then getting drafted to the NBA. OTE streamlines the process by giving high school basketball players an opportunity that no league has ever had: The option to play professionally as a high schooler. Leagues in Europe have provided this type of player development for years, with talents like Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing professionally overseas during high school before dominating in the NBA. OTE teams have professional-level schedules and offer training and coaching that no high school team can match.

OTE player Adam Oumiddoch mentioned how beneficial the OTE’s facilities are, having recently transferred to OTE from Bishop O’Connell, currently the 24th-ranked U.S. high school basketball team.

“The schedule is certainly a pro schedule, and it is a professional environment and gets me ready for the next level,” Oummidoch said. “I love the route that I took and it’s only going to get amazing from here.” 

Stationed in Atlanta, OTE has state-of-the-art facilities and large practice gyms. In addition, Oumiddoch highlighted the top-of-the-line care from professional recovery experts as a major plus.

 “Coaches, teachers, even the recovery people all have been doing this for years and know what’s best for me,” Oumiddoch said.

OTE doesn’t neglect academics for players who continue their education; the 4:1 student-teacher ratio strives to maximize learning potential. Student-athletes participate in three to four-hour learning days, which attempts to put them on track for an on-time high school graduation. Additionally, each student-athlete has an academic mentor they check in with weekly to set goals and receive support outside the classroom.

For young athletes across the country, OTE has put a new spin on high school basketball and opened up many opportunities. After producing top college and NBA talents, OTE is gaining more traction. 

“I think our secret sauce is that in everything we do, it’s holding up a mirror back to [the fans] and saying we see you and you’re our partner in this,” Porter told Draft Digest.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Feature
Photo of Yesterday, 3/17: Icebreaker 5K Run & Walk
Photo of Yesterday, 3/17: Icebreaker 5K Run & Walk
After paying to participate, students eagerly lined up for their chance to “pie” faculty members and student leaders who volunteered to take a whipped cream pie to the face.
Photo of the Day, March 14: Celebrating Pi Day
As part of the larger volunteer program at the Children’s Inn, the Teen Ambassador Program strives to support the Inn through volunteering, fundraising and hosting special activities.
NIH Teen Ambassador Program: Giving back to the community
The mock competition allowed the team to test their newly designed robot, participate in an unofficial inspection with FIRST Chesapeake robot inspectors and practice driving the robot.
Photo of Yesterday, 2/25: Whitman Robotics mock competition
When girls are supported and have female mentors, they succeed, and STEM activities can simply be about common passion rather than gender.
“Immediately an outsider”: The gender problem in STEM
The concert consisted of various musical groups including sections of Whitman’s instrumental classes, Whitman students’ bands and some students from other local schools.
Photo of the Day, 2/13: Classical Hearts Valentine’s Day Concert
More in Sports
Here is The Black & Whites guide to this years March Madness.
The Black & White’s guide to your March Madness bracket
The B&W Sports Section’s official March Madness bracket
The B&W Sports Section’s official March Madness bracket
Boys basketball falls to Frederick 74–49 in state championship
Boys basketball falls to Frederick 74–49 in state championship
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Frederick in state championship
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Frederick in state championship
Sophomore Will Shapiro puts up his miracle buzzer-beater three-pointer to secure the game for the Vikes. Heidi Thalman, Declan Waterman
Boys basketball stuns Richard Montgomery with miracle buzzer-beater to secure a 67–66 victory; advances to state championship
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Richard Montgomery in state semi-finals
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Richard Montgomery in state semi-finals
More in Spotlight
According to the fiscal note accompanying the proposed bill, no state law targeting admission standards for institutions exists.
Proposed bill will guarantee top 10% of Maryland students to 12 Maryland universities
“Minecraft” has become synonymous with childhood in the last decade, and for kids like me, it was both the ultimate creative outlet and the foundation of my earliest friendships. 
Real friends in a virtual world: My experience with video games
While there’s a palpable sense of nostalgia and adventure returning to this world, “Kung Fu Panda 4” breaks the number one rule of legacy sequels; if the franchise is as perfect as it was before, there is no reason to tack another film onto the series.
“Kung Fu Panda 4”: An interruption of inner peace
Foringer led the team through multiple successful seasons during his 6-year tenure with the Vikings, including scoring the most goals per game in the county last year and sending multiple players to play at the Division 1 and Division 3 collegiate levels.
Former boys lacrosse assistant coach Andrew Roswell takes over as new head coach
Here’s The B&W’s predictions for the Commanders’ offseason moves.
Commanders revamp in the off-season: Prime draft position, coaching changes and free agency moves
State-funded libraries — including public school libraries — must follow a written policy consistent with new standards created, according to the Freedom to Read Act.
What passing the Freedom to Read Act would mean for Maryland libraries

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *