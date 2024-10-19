The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Girls Flag Football demolishes BCC 25–12 on senior night

By Kavya Rajani
October 19, 2024

The girls’ flag football team (5–2) continued their winning streak on Wednesday, defeating the BCC Barons (0–7) 25–12. 

After an exciting senior night celebration, the first few offensive and defensive lineups consisted of only 12th-grade players, allowing all 19 seniors to hit the field.  

The Vikes started off strong, cruising past the Baron’s defense within minutes and scoring the game’s first touchdown. Throughout the first half, Whitman dominated both sides of the field, leaving BCC with zero points at the half. Senior quarterback Aurora McAfee found defensive gaps at almost every down, advancing the Vikings and extending the lead. Senior Ava Wilson gained yards every time the ball was in her hands, with incredible speed and spin moves that denied any flag pull attempts. The Vikings had strong communication throughout the game, executing perfect plays and progressing at every drive.

By the fourth quarter, the Barons had made significant progress and were only down by six with the scoreboard at 18-12. With only two minutes left in the game, sophomore Leela Patel made a stunning 60-yard run down the field, solidifying the win for Whitman. 

Story continues below advertisement

The Vikes will look to continue their streak in their last game of the regular season on Wednesday, October 23rd at 6:00 p.m. at Quince Orchard.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Girls Soccer finishes season with a win on senior night
Girls Soccer finishes season with a win on senior night
Girls Soccer cruises past Wooton 4–2
Girls Soccer cruises past Wooton 4–2
Field Hockey dominates Quince Orchard 5–0 on senior night
Field Hockey dominates Quince Orchard 5–0 on senior night
The start of the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) season marks a crucial year for the Washington Capitals.
Washington Capitals Season Preview
Boys Soccer falls to Walter Johnson 1–0
Boys Soccer falls to Walter Johnson 1–0
Girls Flag Football defeats Wooton 14–8
Girls Flag Football defeats Wooton 14–8
About the Contributors
Kavya Rajani
Kavya Rajani, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? San Francisco
Will Swearingen
Will Swearingen, Photographer
Grade 12 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Cinnamon Raisin