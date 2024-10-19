Girls Flag Football demolishes BCC 25–12 on senior night

The girls’ flag football team (5–2) continued their winning streak on Wednesday, defeating the BCC Barons (0–7) 25–12.

After an exciting senior night celebration, the first few offensive and defensive lineups consisted of only 12th-grade players, allowing all 19 seniors to hit the field.

The Vikes started off strong, cruising past the Baron’s defense within minutes and scoring the game’s first touchdown. Throughout the first half, Whitman dominated both sides of the field, leaving BCC with zero points at the half. Senior quarterback Aurora McAfee found defensive gaps at almost every down, advancing the Vikings and extending the lead. Senior Ava Wilson gained yards every time the ball was in her hands, with incredible speed and spin moves that denied any flag pull attempts. The Vikings had strong communication throughout the game, executing perfect plays and progressing at every drive.

By the fourth quarter, the Barons had made significant progress and were only down by six with the scoreboard at 18-12. With only two minutes left in the game, sophomore Leela Patel made a stunning 60-yard run down the field, solidifying the win for Whitman.

The Vikes will look to continue their streak in their last game of the regular season on Wednesday, October 23rd at 6:00 p.m. at Quince Orchard.