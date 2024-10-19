The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Field Hockey dominates Quince Orchard 5–0 on senior night

By Olivia Pizarro
October 16, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The Vikes started out slow due to QO’s physical defense but they soon overcame and scored the first goal of the game by senior captain Kelsey Allen. Allen scored off of corner as time expired in the first quarter. As movement increased senior captain Maya Raphael managed the second goal of the game off of a corner where she placed the ball in between the goalie’s legs.

Although the Vikes had a 2–0 lead, it was anyone’s game going into halftime. With increasing ball movement down the field senior Sadie Bastianelli scored Whitman’s third goal, giving the girls a dominating lead. Due to a foul, junior captain Emma Foscarini was awarded with a stroke in which she put the ball past the keeper making the score 4–0. The final goal of the game came from Senior Captain Mia Kanczuker, assisted by her sister, freshman Ella Kanzucker. 

The Vikes had an impressive performance as they waved their seven seniors. Whitman will play Clarksburg away, on Tuesday at 4:30.  

 

About the Contributors
Olivia Pizarro
Olivia Pizarro, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? Marbella, Spain
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus