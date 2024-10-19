Field Hockey dominates Quince Orchard 5–0 on senior night

The Vikes started out slow due to QO’s physical defense but they soon overcame and scored the first goal of the game by senior captain Kelsey Allen. Allen scored off of corner as time expired in the first quarter. As movement increased senior captain Maya Raphael managed the second goal of the game off of a corner where she placed the ball in between the goalie’s legs.

Although the Vikes had a 2–0 lead, it was anyone’s game going into halftime. With increasing ball movement down the field senior Sadie Bastianelli scored Whitman’s third goal, giving the girls a dominating lead. Due to a foul, junior captain Emma Foscarini was awarded with a stroke in which she put the ball past the keeper making the score 4–0. The final goal of the game came from Senior Captain Mia Kanczuker, assisted by her sister, freshman Ella Kanzucker.

The Vikes had an impressive performance as they waved their seven seniors. Whitman will play Clarksburg away, on Tuesday at 4:30.

Emma Foscarini is a multimedia reporter for The Black & White.

Maya Raphael is a puzzles editor for The Black & White.

Mia Kanzucker is a sports editor for The Black & White.